ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL (EDP)
Energias de Portugal : Capital Group leaves its Qualified Shareholding Position in EDP

10/15/2018 | 03:28am CEST

Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 244 of the Portuguese Securities code and of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP') is providing the following information to the market:

In accordance with article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code, on October 12th, 2018, The Capital Group Companies Inc. ('Capital Group') notified EDP that, on October 10th, 2018, Capital Group's ownership interest in EDP share capital and voting rights crossed the 2% minimum threshold for qualified shareholding positions and that on the same date it did not hold any position in EDP share capital and voting rights.

Capital Group is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ('CRMC'). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that manages the American Funds family of mutual funds. Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of the issuer for its own accounts. Rather, the shares reported are owned by funds and accounts under the discretionary investment management of investment management companies that are part of Capital Group.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 01:27:03 UTC
