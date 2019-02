--China Three Gorges is set to formally submit an offer to buy Portuguese utility EDP to the EU by the end of February, nine months after making its intentions public, Portuguese newspaper O Jornal Economico reports, citing unnamed sources.

--If the takeover is blocked, China Three Gorges plans to maintain its position as EDP's largest shareholder, O Jornal Economico says.

Full story in Portuguese: https://bit.ly/2E0aJFU

