Energias de Portugal : EDP-Energias de Portugal 2018 Profit Halved, Dividend Stable

By Max Bernhard



EDP-Energias de Portugal SA (EDP.LB) said late Monday that its net profit dropped in 2018 and said it would pay a flat dividend.

Net profit for the year roughly halved to 519 million euros ($583.4 million) from EUR1.11 billion a year earlier, the Portuguese electricity operator said.

Revenue fell 3% to EUR15.28 billion. EDP said 2017 results benefited from a positive EUR268 million one-off, while last year's results were hit by a EUR277 million one-off charge, which distorts year-on-year comparison. Excluding these items, net profit for 2018 would have been 3% higher than 2017, it said.

Earnings before interest and taxes fell 32% to EUR1.58 billion.

The company said it will propose a dividend of EUR0.19 a share for 2018.

