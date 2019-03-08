Energias de Portugal : EDP May Sell Some Portuguese Electricity-Generation Assets, Sources Say -Reuters

--Portuguese utility EDP-ENERGIA de Portugal SA (EDP.LB) is considering the sale of electricity-generating assets in Portugal, as the company plans to put more assets into renewable energy, Reuters reported Friday, citing three sources close to the matter.

--A plan could be announced at the company's March 12 investor meeting, the report said.

--The company is also planning a sale of its Pecem plant in Brazil, a transaction which could be worth $520 million, Reuters said, citing a source.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-edp-sales-portugal-exclusive/exclusive-edp-readies-sale-of-electricity-generation-assets-in-portugal-sources-idUSKCN1QP264?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com