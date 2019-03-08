Log in
ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL

(EDP)
My previous session
Energias de Portugal : EDP May Sell Some Portuguese Electricity-Generation Assets, Sources Say -Reuters

0
03/08/2019

--Portuguese utility EDP-ENERGIA de Portugal SA (EDP.LB) is considering the sale of electricity-generating assets in Portugal, as the company plans to put more assets into renewable energy, Reuters reported Friday, citing three sources close to the matter.

--A plan could be announced at the company's March 12 investor meeting, the report said.

--The company is also planning a sale of its Pecem plant in Brazil, a transaction which could be worth $520 million, Reuters said, citing a source.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-edp-sales-portugal-exclusive/exclusive-edp-readies-sale-of-electricity-generation-assets-in-portugal-sources-idUSKCN1QP264?il=0

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 559 M
EBIT 2018 1 788 M
Net income 2018 536 M
Debt 2018 14 591 M
Yield 2018 5,85%
P/E ratio 2018 20,97
P/E ratio 2019 14,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,82x
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
Capitalization 11 847 M
