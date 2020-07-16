Log in
Energica Motor S p A : Statement by Energica on July 15 happening at Jerez

07/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT

In the official test day at Jerez de la Frontera (15 July 2020), MotoE rider #61 Alessandro Zaccone suffered a crash at turn 11 during the third and final session of the day. His bike was then transported to the Safety Area where it was thoroughly checked by the Energica staff - who assessed the damage and confirmed that the battery was intact and functioning.

The bike was then transported by the circuit personnel back to the E-Paddock, where the unloading procedures began from the transport vehicle. The firemen took the decision to cool the battery temperature of the bike using water hose and extinguishers even though there was no sign of possible fire developing - and despite the earlier evaluations by the Energica staff. The bike has been kept in a safe area and nothing has happened.

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 13:45:07 UTC
