ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.

ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.

(EMC)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Italian Stock Exchange - 06/01
1.975 EUR   -0.50%
10:06aENERGICA : new commercial agreement in Belgium
PU
05/05ENERGICA : new commercial agreement in France
PU
04/30ENERGICA MOTOR S P A : Order growth trend confirmed with focus in U.S. territory
PU
Energica: new commercial agreement in Belgium

06/01/2020 | 10:06am EDT

Energica signed new commercial agreements in Belgium. The new dealer Schockaert Motorservice is located in Aalst.

'Schockaert Motorservice will contribute to further increase Energica's presence in EMEA area, where our company has already 45 dealers' says Giacomo Leone, Energica Sales & Field Marketing Director. ' The EVs market is growing rapidly in Belgium. In the first quarter of 2020, plug-in vehicle sales were up 91% furthermore the country offers to cover 30% of the purchase price of an EV'.

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 14:05:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2018 2,18 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
Net income 2018 -7,27 M -8,07 M -8,07 M
Net Debt 2018 1,41 M 1,56 M 1,56 M
P/E ratio 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 34,0 M 37,8 M 37,7 M
EV / Sales 2017 82,0x
EV / Sales 2018 16,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Livia Cevolini Chief Executive Officer & Director
Franco Cevolini Chairman
Andrea Vezzani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Giampiero Testoni Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer
Gian Carlo Minardi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.-17.29%38
BAJAJ AUTO-14.90%10 373
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-3.23%6 247
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-29.41%5 045
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-42.62%3 226
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-28.25%2 112
