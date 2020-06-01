Energica: new commercial agreement in Belgium

Energica signed new commercial agreements in Belgium. The new dealer Schockaert Motorservice is located in Aalst.

'Schockaert Motorservice will contribute to further increase Energica's presence in EMEA area, where our company has already 45 dealers' says Giacomo Leone, Energica Sales & Field Marketing Director. ' The EVs market is growing rapidly in Belgium. In the first quarter of 2020, plug-in vehicle sales were up 91% furthermore the country offers to cover 30% of the purchase price of an EV'.