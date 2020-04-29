Log in
ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.

ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY S.P.A.

(EMC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 04/29 09:10:11 am
1.96 EUR   +2.62%
09:18aENERGICA : new commercial agreement in Taiwan
PU
04/28ENERGICA : phase two to get underway with production resume
PU
2019ENERGICA MOTOR S P A : New patent in Japan
PU
Energica: new commercial agreement in Taiwan

04/29/2020 | 09:18am EDT

Energica signed new commercial agreements in Taiwan. The new importer Russ Tiger Enterprise Co., Ltd. is located in Taichung.

'We, Russ Tiger, believe that Electric bikes is a trend of future.' Says Russ Tsai, Russ Tiger Enterprise CEO.
'As the single manufacturer for FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, Energica is considered the best brand of Electric bikes in the world. I see Energica as the leader in this field.'
'Based on our experience, we are confident to introduce Energica into Taiwan market successfully.'

'Russ Tiger Enterprise will contribute to affirm Energica's presence in Taiwan area', says Giacomo Leone, Energica Sales & Field Marketing Director. 'Taiwan is a market for EVs enthusiast: 18.7% of the motorcycles circulating in 2019 are electric.'

'According to Rakuten Insight data, 44.5% of the population is willing to invest more in an electric vehicle. This shows that Taiwan is a crucial market for our growth.'

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:17:04 UTC
