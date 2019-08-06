Energica Motor Srl : New commercial agreement in Germany

Energica Motor Company, leading company of high-performing electric motorcycle and FIM Enel MotoE World Cup single manufacturer for the next three years, has signed a new dealer's agreement with Oliver Mader GmbH.

The new dealer is located in central North Rhine-Westphalia, in the city of Essen. The Ruhr Area is the largest metropolitan region in Germany with more than 5 millions inhabitants- now in a huge transformation and locating today a unique blend of global players, medium-sized enterprises and excellent research institutions.

With regards to that, the Energica Area Sales Manager Gerhard Ziegler is convinced that 'the Essen area provides an ideal location to cultivate forward-looking mobility developments, such as electric two-wheelers and, in particular, the high-performance electric motorcycles from Energica.'

The new sales partner Oliver Mader is an associated E-Motorstore dealer, a dedicated retail specialist for electric motorcycles, whom Energica earlier this year has signed a Partnership Agreement with.