ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY SRL

ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY SRL

(EMC)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energica Motor Srl : New commercial agreement in Germany

08/06/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Energica Motor Company, leading company of high-performing electric motorcycle and FIM Enel MotoE World Cup single manufacturer for the next three years, has signed a new dealer's agreement with Oliver Mader GmbH.

The new dealer is located in central North Rhine-Westphalia, in the city of Essen. The Ruhr Area is the largest metropolitan region in Germany with more than 5 millions inhabitants- now in a huge transformation and locating today a unique blend of global players, medium-sized enterprises and excellent research institutions.

With regards to that, the Energica Area Sales Manager Gerhard Ziegler is convinced that 'the Essen area provides an ideal location to cultivate forward-looking mobility developments, such as electric two-wheelers and, in particular, the high-performance electric motorcycles from Energica.'

The new sales partner Oliver Mader is an associated E-Motorstore dealer, a dedicated retail specialist for electric motorcycles, whom Energica earlier this year has signed a Partnership Agreement with.

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 16:14:05 UTC
