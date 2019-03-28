Log in
Energica Motor Srl : New commercial agreement in Maryland and Mid-Atlantic

03/28/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. continues to expand in the United States: a new commercial agreement with CYCLEMAX in the significant mid-Atlantic region, encompassing the nation's capital, has just been signed.

The Metro DC area where CYCLEMAX is situated is one of the strongest for EV in the U.S. According to Plug-In America, Maryland has 11,144 EV vehicles and Virginia another 9,669 with a growth rate last year of 48.5% and 36.1% respectively. Both states have ambitions plans to grow EV use and the EV charging infrastructure, benefiting not only electric car owners, but also Energica owners.

Maryland is committed to increasing the number of charging stations from 1,500 to over 5,000 in the next three years to accommodate 300,000 EV in the state by 2025.

'We know that riders have exactly the same concern that drivers do about range and the placement of charging stations. Since our bikes will travel for more than 100 miles on a single charge, the challenge is the number of places to charge: especially DC Fast Chargers that Energica alone of all electric motorcycles is currently able to use.' stated Stefano Benatti, CEO, Energica Motor Company Inc. 'The massive build-out of charging stations planned for the mid-Atlantic region is a very encouraging development for our future sales.'

Disclaimer

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 21:40:05 UTC
