Energica Motor Srl : The Ego Corsa shines bright at Misano

The San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini Grand Prix lived up to expectations as the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship was welcomed by the usual vocal and passionate Italian crowd at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for what was an incredible weekend of racing and surprises. In this wonderful scenario, Energica Ego Corsa shone as one of the brightest stars when it was taken to the track for the demo lap by 1982 500cc World Champion Franco Uncini. The all-electric superbike by Energica also stormed around the 4.2km (2.63 mile) circuit in its 2019 configuration with Alessandro Brannetti and Loris Capirossi on board for three test sessions.

'It was fantastic to ride the Ego Corsa at Misano' said Franco Uncini. 'Like I said last week, I was very curious to try it and it really feels like the future, the acceleration is really amazing. It was really amazing to do the demo lap in front of such amazing crowd, it really felt like a throwback in time! I would like to thank Energica, Dorna and Loris Capirossi for the opportunity.'

The Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli (15 Sept) will be the track hosting the season finale of the 2019 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup, as officially revealed last weekend along with the other four events on the calendar: Jerez (5 May), Le Mans (19 May), Sachsenring (7 July) and Spielberg (11 August).

'We are very glad with how the MotoE World Cup is shaping up at a very rapid pace' says Energica CEO Livia Cevolini. 'The development is moving forward non-stop and according to schedule. The calendar has been made official along with the pre-season test dates: there is a lot of anticipation for the start FIM Enel MotoE World Cup and we are all on the edge of our seats, but there is still some time left on the clock so we will stay focused and keep working the right way.'

The Ego Corsa will return to action in a fortnight's time at MotorLand Aragón, with former 250cc and World Superbike race winner Fonsi Nieto as the designated rider for the demo lap.