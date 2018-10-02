Intermot 2018: Energica MY2019

This will be the first year Energica is present in Cologne at the famous biennial motorcycle show, in a key market for the company's commercial development. Currently, there are five Energica dealerships in Germany.

During the last year, Energica has seen an important ramp-up, thanks to the introduction of the third model Eva EsseEsse9 and close involvement in the MotoE project.

'Being chosen as single manufacturer for the inaugural FIM Enel MotoE World Cup is for us the consecration of our product as unquestioned point of reference at a global level for the high- performance electric motorcycle sector. It is confirmation of a job well done.' Stated Livia Cevolini, CEO Energica Motor Company. 'Energica has in itself a unique duality: freshness, enthusiasm and the passion of a young team on one hand, and hard-won consolidated managerial experience on the other hand, thanks to CRP Group, a pioneer in international motorsport and a center of high-tech excellence since 1970.'

At 2018's Intermot, Energica will present five motorcycles from the range, together with the demo racebike Energica Ego Corsa. This is the electric race bike tested throughout the year at demo laps during the MotoGP Calendar, and it's this prototype from which the inaugural FIM Enel MotoE World Cup Ego Corsa race bikes will be developed.

Energica Ego Sport Black: 'Badness to the Max'

The Ego sportbike, selected in 2017 as MCN's 'Electric Bike of the Year', is now offered with brand new graphics and color.

With this new look, the Italian Manufacturer has decided to honor the immense development activity that the technical team is carrying out for the upcoming FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, where Energica will be the Single Manufacturer.

This racing experience, thanks to the numerous trials and the thousands of kilometers made on the track with the test rider Alessandro Brannetti, is a unique test bench for the development not only for these racing bikes but also for Energica road bikes for sale to the general public.

Energica is the only electric motorcycle company in the world to have this competitive advantage.

The new color is inspired by the prototype test of the Ego Corsa 2019 and honors the partners who supported Energica with such great enthusiasm.

The new Sport Black kit includes the Tech Seat with red stitching, Ergal kits and counterweights.

It will be available starting in 2019 together with the colors Lunar White / Titan Gray and Red Passion / Titan Gray.

Energica MY2019: Electronics and new features

The Electronics department is among the flagships of Energica's Innovation: 'In these years we have been able to inherit the experience of CRP Group by applying it to a new field. We never stopped at the status quo that current technology offered. We continued to do research, creating new know-how, and we wrote a new grammar with our innovation '. Says Giampiero Testoni CTO Energica.

The 2019 model year line-up will have new important technical features, as follows:

Electronics: Standard for MY2019

Traction Control: A sophisticated traction control system configurable on six levels of intervention will combine the existing eABS and the Bosch ABS for an even more exciting, yet safe riding experience.

Cruise Control: Each Energica bike will be equipped with a sophisticated cruise control system that uses the electronic brake to maintain speed and increase braking energy.

New Electronic Throttle Control: New command increases the (already high) safety standards present on Energica motorcycles and increases the linearity and precision of the torque control. The new system will be able to detect throttle rotations below 0.01 ° (one hundredth of a degree).

Heated Grips: New standard heated grips on MY2019 can be activated by a dedicated control on the electrical block on the right and set on four power levels through the dashboard (OFF + 3).

New 'Electric Beat' Light: The Energica MY2019 will keep the luminous 'Electric Beat' that has always distinguished the Italian electric bikes, with one more feature: the new 'Electric Beat' also supports the function of an indicator of progress during the charge.

Software:Available from January also for bikes already produced.

Charge Interruption at a Pre-set Level: The vehicle can be configured to autonomously stop the charge at a certain level. The user can configure this function through the dashboard.

Battery Charger: Improvements on the cooling management of the on-board charger. It will be possible to activate a 'silent' charging mode.

More Charge / Less Time: The new software will increase the charge current in Fast Charge by reducing the charging time by 15%.

Together with the electronic features listed above, all Energica MY2019 motorcycles will be on sale with Fast Charge, dashboard TFT color display 4.3'', four Engine Maps (four Riding Modes: Urban, Eco, Rain, Sport - four Regenerative Braking Maps: Low, Medium, High, Off) and Park Assistant as standard .

The USB port will be standard only on the Eva, Eva 107 streetfighter and Eva EsseEsse9 retro models, and optional on the Ego sportbike.

Sales Network

Energica is now present in important European and non-European markets. Currently the distribution network includes all the major European countries together with the United States (California, Texas, North Carolina, Florida and new month, New York) and Jordan. Energica has also signed import agreements in two international geographical areas: South Africa and Gulf countries.

Energica- Intermot 2018,Köln , Oct. 3-7

Hall 7 Stand C-046