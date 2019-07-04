Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Energiekontor AG    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energiekontor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:35am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Energiekontor AG
Energiekontor AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.07.2019 / 14:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Energiekontor AG
Street: Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
Postal code: 28359
City: Bremen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MCVP6QF0PTPQ72

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Transferring the management of investment funds to another capital management company

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung
City of registered office, country: Düsseldorf, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 14578160
Previous notification 10.07 % 0.00 % 10.07 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005313506 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
03 Jul 2019


04.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836345  04.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGIEKONTOR AG
08:35aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
06/18ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
06/07ENERGIEKONTOR : sells Zapel solar park
EQ
05/14ENERGIEKONTOR AG : innogy and Energiekontor sign power purchase agreement for PV..
EQ
04/10ENERGIEKONTOR : with positive annual result
EQ
04/03ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Energiekontor AG decides to buy back shares
EQ
03/20ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : Subsidy-Free Solar Moves North in Europe
AQ
03/04ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Metzler Capital Markets publishes initial study on Energiekon..
EQ
02/16ENBW ENERGIE BADEN WUERTTEMBERG : signs PPA to buy power from 85MW German solar ..
AQ
02/16ENERGIEKONTOR : EnBW and Energiekontor ink PPA for subsidy-free PV plant in Germ..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 122 M
EBIT 2019 25,3 M
Net income 2019 8,09 M
Debt 2019 151 M
Yield 2019 2,22%
P/E ratio 2019 32,4x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,37x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 262 M
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,3  €
Last Close Price 18,0  €
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan Eckhoff Head-Investor & Press Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG36.33%295
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS LP31.77%11 089
EDP RENOVÁVEIS SA16.14%8 885
NORTHLAND POWER INC.19.77%3 583
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRNMNT PRTCTN CO LTD31.16%3 022
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP15.38%2 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About