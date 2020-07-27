Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
07/27/2020 | 01:35am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
27.07.2020 / 07:30
Interim report #3
In the period from 20 July 2020 to 24 July 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 7,813 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
Date
Total number of shares repurchased (units)
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregate volume (Euro)
07/24/2020
1,805
24.9989
45,123.01
07/23/2020
1,391
25.7928
35,877.78
07/22/2020
1,582
25.0105
39,556.61
07/21/2020
1,645
24.8669
40,906.05
07/20/2020
1,390
24.2321
33,682.62
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 19,738.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 27 July 2020
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
