ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
07/27 02:00:22 am
24.85 EUR   -0.60%
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

07/27/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2020 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #3

In the period from 20 July 2020 to 24 July 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 7,813 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
       
07/24/2020 1,805 24.9989 45,123.01
07/23/2020 1,391 25.7928 35,877.78
07/22/2020 1,582 25.0105 39,556.61
07/21/2020 1,645 24.8669 40,906.05
07/20/2020 1,390 24.2321 33,682.62
 

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 19,738.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 27 July 2020

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


27.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1101923  27.07.2020 

© EQS 2020
