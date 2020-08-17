Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
0
08/17/2020 | 01:35am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
17.08.2020 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Interim report #6
In the period from 10 August 2020 to 14 August 2020, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 5,259 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 06 July 2020 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
Date
Total number of shares repurchased (units)
Weighted average price (Euro)
Aggregate volume (Euro)
08/14/2020
1,260
26.6638
33,596.39
08/13/2020
955
26.2743
25,091.96
08/12/2020
823
25.9878
21,387.96
08/11/2020
900
26.0222
23,419.98
08/10/2020
1,321
25.8751
34,181.01
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 7 July 2020 is 36,928.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 17 August 2020
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board
17.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de