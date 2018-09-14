DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

Energiekontor and Senvion agree on joint realisation of several wind farms



14.09.2018 / 10:25

Bremen-based project developer enters into more contracts with turbine manufacturers

Bremen, 14 September 2018. Energiekontor AG has signed contracts yesterday with turbine manufacturer Senvion for the supply of turbines for several wind farms in Germany. An English wind farm is also being equipped with Senvion turbines. The first wind farms are to be commissioned in 2019. Following the contract that was signed on Wednesday of this week, this is Energiekontor's second agreement for package deliveries of wind turbines.

"We are pleased that our broad product portfolio enables us to precisely meet the requirements of Energiekontor's projects," explains Knud Rissel, Managing Director Europe, Senvion. "Energiekontor is one of Senvion's most important customers both in the German market and abroad. And for us, this agreement is another good example of a successful partnership."

Günter Eschen, member of the Management Board of Energiekontor AG comments, "We attach great importance not only to the profitability of our projects but also to quality, and the reliability of our partners. We are therefore pleased that we were able to convince Senvion, a further renowned turbine manufacturer, to implement wind energy projects with Energiekontor in all our key regions. As we have already successfully completed numerous projects with Senvion in the past, this agreement is based on a solid foundation of trust. We are convinced that we will also be able to participate successfully in auctions together. Moreover, negotiations based on PPAs are becoming increasingly important in Germany. Energiekontor has set itself the goal of making electricity from wind and solar energy more economically viable than electricity from fossil and nuclear energy sources. That is our contribution to our vision: 100 percent renewable energy."

And his fellow member of the Management Board, Torben Möller, adds, "Similar contracts for package deals are also planned with other turbine manufacturers in order to secure our project pipeline. Energiekontor AG is thus setting a clear signal for the gradual implementation of planned projects in the coming years."



About Energiekontor AG:

For the last 25 years, Energiekontor has stood for a sound approach to business and a wealth of experience in wind power. Formed in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company was one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. Its core business covers the planning, construction and operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad, and was expanded to include solar power in 2010. Energiekontor also currently owns and operates 34 wind farms and one solar park with total rated power of nearly 270 megawatts. Energiekontor AG now also intends to be a pioneer when it comes to economic viability in realising the first wind farms and solar parks at market prices without state subsidies in all target markets as quickly as possible.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor also maintains offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Dortmund, Bernau (near Berlin) and Potsdam. The company also has branch offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), the Netherlands (Nijmegen), the US (Austin/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse). The formation of an additional office in France is currently in the making.

Our track record speaks for itself: We have realised 118 wind farms with total rated power of around 940 megawatts and three solar parks with total rated power of about 30 megawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than EUR 1.6 billion.

Energiekontor went public on 25 May 2000. The shares of Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506) are listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.



About Senvion:

Senvion is a leading global manufacturer of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The company develops, produces and markets wind turbines for almost any location - with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.33 MW and rotor diameters of 82 metres to 152 metres. Furthermore, the company offers its customers project specific solutions in the areas of turnkey, service and maintenance, transport and installation, as well as foundation planning and construction. The Senvion systems are mainly designed in the major TechCenters in Osterrönfeld and Bangalore and manufactured at its German and Portuguese plants in Bremerhaven, Vagos and Oliveira de Frades as well as in ?ory-Warszowice, Poland and Baramati, India. With approximately 4,000 employees worldwide, the company makes use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of more than 7,900 wind turbines around the world. The company's operational subsidiary Senvion GmbH is based in Hamburg and represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Romania, Portugal, Sweden, and Poland as well as on a global level in the USA, China, Australia, Japan, India, Chile and Canada. Senvion S.A. is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



