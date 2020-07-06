Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Energiekontor AG    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energiekontor : decides to buy back shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Energiekontor AG decides to buy back shares

06-Jul-2020 / 19:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Management Board of Energiekontor AG decided today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorization to acquire own shares pursuant to § 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), as resolved at the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2020, and to acquire up to 300,000 shares from 7 July 2020 until 30 June 2021 at the latest, whereby the buyback is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of a maximum of EUR 9,000,000.

The acquisition is to take place via the stock exchange. The equivalent value per share paid by the Company (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the average closing price for shares with the same features during the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the acquisition.

The repurchase shall be conducted by an investment firm or a credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016. The commissioned investment firm or credit institution shall make its decisions on the time of the acquisition of shares independently and uninfluenced by Energiekontor AG.

It is intended to use the acquired shares for all legally permissible purposes.

All transactions will be announced weekly after their execution on the Company's website (www.energiekontor.de) in the Investor Relations section.




Contact:
Peter Alex
Head of Investor Relations

Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

Tel.: +49 421-3304-126
Fax: +49 421-3304-444
ir@energiekontor.com

06-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1087435

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1087435  06-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1087435&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENERGIEKONTOR AG
01:40pENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
01:05pENERGIEKONTOR : decides to buy back shares
EQ
06/29ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/14ENERGIEKONTOR : sells three solar parks
EQ
05/05ENERGIEKONTOR : and ENGIE conclude 15-year PPA for solar park in Germany
EQ
04/06ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
2019ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponeme..
EQ
2019ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Weather-related construction delays lead to profit postponeme..
EQ
2019CORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 30/09/2 : 00 CET/CEST - Energiekontor AG: Release a..
EQ
2019ENERGIEKONTOR : sells Waldfeucht wind farm
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 162 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2020 14,7 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 171 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,1x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 326 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,07x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,05 €
Last Close Price 22,70 €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Cerstin Kratzsch Head of Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG7.08%367
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.22.10%12 572
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-8.53%9 832
NORTHLAND POWER INC.26.21%5 100
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.31.59%4 129
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP2.07%3 522
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group