Energizer : Announces Receipt of Regulatory Clearance from European Commission for Divestiture of the Europe-Based Varta® Consumer Battery Business

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that today the European Commission ("EC") cleared Varta AG's proposed acquisition of the Europe-based Varta® consumer battery business. The parties received all outstanding approvals to close. The Company expects the net proceeds from Varta AG and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. to be approximately $300 million USD.

