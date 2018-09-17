Log in
ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP (EGD)
Energold Drilling : Announces Appointment of New Corporate Secretary

09/17/2018 | 11:23pm CEST
Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD: TSX.V) ('Energold' or 'the Company' or 'Energold Group') announces the resignation of James O'Sullivan as Corporate Secretary and the appointment of Graeme Austin as the new Corporate Secretary of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. O'Sullivan for his service and congratulate Mr. Austin on his appointment.

Mr. Austin is an associate at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP.

About Energold Drilling Corp.

Energold Drilling Corp. is a leading global specialty drilling company that services the mining, energy, infrastructure, geothermal, water and manufacturing sectors in 25 countries. Specializing in a socially and environmentally sensitive approach to drilling, Energold provides a comprehensive range of drilling services from early stage exploration to onsite operations as well as manufacturing.

On behalf of the Directors of Energold Drilling Corp.,

'Frederick W. Davidson'

Frederick W. Davidson
President, CEO

For further information:

Steven Gold -- Chief Financial Officer - (416) 275-4070 or via email at sgold@energold.com
Jerry Huang - Investor Relations Manager - (604) 681-9501 or via email at jhuang@energold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Energold Drilling Corp. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 21:22:05 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick W. Davidson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Hayward Coleman Chairman
Steven Gold Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Beley Independent Director
Wayne D. Lenton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP12
HARSCO CORPORATION58.45%2 389
MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED-28.15%2 039
ZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY GROUP CO0.30%1 547
SANY HEAVY EQT INT HLDG COLTD53.14%1 058
GUANGDONG HONGDA BLASTING CO LTD--.--%892
