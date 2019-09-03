Energous Corporation : Adds Reynette Au to its Board of Directors

Intel executive joins the Company’s Board with more than two decades of leadership experience in the technology and semiconductor industries

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary Wireless Charging 2.0 technology, today announced the addition of Reynette Au, vice president at Intel Corporation, to the Energous Board of Directors. Au replaces Rex Jackson who stepped down from the Board.

“As a proven leader in the technology and semiconductor industries at companies like Intel and Micron Technology, Au has a track record of successfully managing large global teams and executing market-specific product initiatives that drove revenue by two-fold,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “We look forward to her business insight and contributions as we roll out wireless charging 2.0 on a global scale. I would also like to take a moment to thank Rex Jackson for his contributions and dedication to the Energous Board over the past several years.”

Reynette Au serves as vice president of global marketing, Network & Custom Logic Group at Intel Corporation where she leads the company’s global outbound marketing group. Prior to her position at Intel, she was vice president of marketing for Micron Technology’s mobile business unit. Other leadership positions Au has held throughout her career were at organizations including Phoenix Technologies, GTIA, NVIDIA Corporation, Triscend Corporation, which was acquired by Xilinx, and others. She brings a track record of driving marketing strategy and customer engagement programs that enable the scaling and market segment share growth for a range of system solution products.

“I am pleased to have joined Energous’ Board of Directors. The company has a positive growth trajectory and I look forward to collaborating with the Energous executive team as they continue to roll out wireless charging 2.0 globally,” said Reynette Au, vice president at Intel Corporation.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – Wireless Charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 215 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190903005257/en/