Energous Corporation Announces Collaboration with vivo Global

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced a collaboration with vivo Global, a leading Chinese technology company, to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.



“We are excited to announce a collaboration with vivo, a top 6 global smartphone manufacturer, to explore the use of our WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “As a society, we rely so heavily on our smartphones every day, and their draining batteries are a constant pain point for consumers. Vivo is looking for WattUp to provide a solution that alleviates the battery anxiety problem that exists today, as it offers a variety of benefits over first-generation technologies, while giving consumers much greater utility with their devices.”



Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology uses radio frequency (RF) to charge a wide variety of electronic devices. Energous licenses its WattUp technology to manufacturers for integration into transmitting and receiving products of various shapes and sizes.

Benefits of WattUp compared to first-generation wireless charging solutions include:

Over-the-air charging delivers maximum freedom for users and reduces battery anxiety

Its small footprint allows WattUp to be integrated into products of all shapes and sizes

WattUp ensures interoperability across all WattUp-enabled devices

Foreign object detection eliminates thermal issues with metal and other materials

It offers orientation freedom and 90-degree angle support

“As one of the world’s largest emerging smartphone manufacturers and a preferred brand among young consumers globally, vivo is an extraordinary company that takes an innovative approach to solving user pain points by leveraging leading technologies,” said Mark Tyndall, senior vice president, corporate development and strategy, and general manager, emerging products business group at Dialog Semiconductor. “There is an incredible market opportunity that exists in the smartphone industry, and we believe Energous’ collaboration with vivo has the ability to introduce the revolutionary WattUp technology to the masses and drive forward wireless charging 2.0 in a significant way.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 180 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com .

About vivo

vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile innovations and services. vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in the US (San Diego) and China (Dongguan, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing and Hangzhou). These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design.

By the end of 2017, vivo had over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. vivo is present in 18 markets globally and features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

More information about our innovative smartphones can be found at www.vivo.com .

