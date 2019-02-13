Log in
ENERGOUS CORP

(WATT)
Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

02/13/2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 27 at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.  The pre-market timing of this fourth quarter call is intended to accommodate participation in the Mobile World Congress by Energous executives.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the code 0832701 to be connected to the Energous Corporation conference call. The call also will be broadcast on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived for at least one year.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available through Mar. 13, 2019 by dialing 877-344-7529 within the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, using conference ID 10128485.

About Energous Corporation
Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – Wireless Charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software for a wide variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and it has more than 150 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations.  These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about the future of the wireless charging industry and our technology. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

Energous Investor Relations: 
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
IR@energous.com

Energous Public Relations:
PR@energous.com
(408) 963-0200

Energous Corporation.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1,39 M
EBIT 2018 -51,0 M
Net income 2018 -51,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 149x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,89x
Capitalization 208 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Rizzone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Griffin Chairman
Cesar Johnston Executive Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Brian J. Sereda Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Gaulding Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGOUS CORP37.48%208
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC-0.55%3 137
ENERSYS-6.52%3 123
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO LTD--.--%2 418
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHGY CO LTD--.--%1 896
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO LTD--.--%1 517
