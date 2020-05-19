Energous : Partners With E Ink to Develop Wirelessly Charged Electronic Paper Display Tags

WattUp-enabled EPD tags will be designed for IoT displays, offering wireless charging at distances of up to 15 feet

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced a collaboration with E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TWO), a leading innovator in electronic ink technology, to develop WattUp-enabled Electronic Paper Display (EPD) tags for IoT displays such as logistics tags, electronic shelf labels and retail signage, offering wireless charging at distances of up to 15 feet.

“Today’s announcement of our partnership with E Ink represents our commitment to innovation and opens up an entirely new application for our revolutionary WattUp wireless charging technology. We believe that WattUp is a very attractive option for companies within the electronic ink industry because of the significant advantages it offers, such as a small footprint, interoperability and freedom of placement, while providing over-the-air charging capabilities,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation.

The goal of the collaboration is to enable manufacturers to utilize E Ink’s Display technology and layer in Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology before printing the ink onto an EPD tag. Utilizing the WattUp PowerHub transmitter, the EPD tags can potentially be charged wirelessly at distances up to 15 feet away. Logistics EPD tags are a form of electronic label designed to give immediate and accurate tracking information to monitor and trace assets in the distribution chain.

“EPD’s low-power consumption is one critical factor that serves the industry needs in IoT. E Ink is continuously working to improve and develop new low-power consuming ePaper solutions. We are delighted to co-work with Energous in developing the long-distance wireless charging technology. We believe the wireless charging technology offers the versatility and flexibility that will enable greater freedom for users of our EPD tags,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink.

“We believe the announcement of this partnership highlights one of the biggest potential applications of Energous’ WattUp RF-charging,” said Mark Tyndall, senior vice president corporate development and strategy at Dialog Semiconductor. “Flexible charging options will help enable a fully connected ecosystem for both electronic signage and asset tags.”

The global e-paper display market was estimated to grow to $5.73 billion by 2023, according to Market Research Future. A major portion of this market are electronic shelf labels which offer retailers a number of benefits, including the ability to update shelving signage copy quickly and efficiently, without the need for wires, paper tags, or store representatives to change them manually. Another core segment are logistics EPD tags that give immediate and accurate tracking information to monitor and trace assets from the factory, to the warehouse and ultimately to each retailer in the distribution chain.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 222 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

