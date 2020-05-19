Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Energous Corporation    WATT

ENERGOUS CORPORATION

(WATT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energous : Partners With E Ink to Develop Wirelessly Charged Electronic Paper Display Tags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 06:02am EDT

WattUp-enabled EPD tags will be designed for IoT displays, offering wireless charging at distances of up to 15 feet

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced a collaboration with E Ink Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TWO), a leading innovator in electronic ink technology, to develop WattUp-enabled Electronic Paper Display (EPD) tags for IoT displays such as logistics tags, electronic shelf labels and retail signage, offering wireless charging at distances of up to 15 feet.

“Today’s announcement of our partnership with E Ink represents our commitment to innovation and opens up an entirely new application for our revolutionary WattUp wireless charging technology. We believe that WattUp is a very attractive option for companies within the electronic ink industry because of the significant advantages it offers, such as a small footprint, interoperability and freedom of placement, while providing over-the-air charging capabilities,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation.

The goal of the collaboration is to enable manufacturers to utilize E Ink’s Display technology and layer in Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology before printing the ink onto an EPD tag. Utilizing the WattUp PowerHub transmitter, the EPD tags can potentially be charged wirelessly at distances up to 15 feet away. Logistics EPD tags are a form of electronic label designed to give immediate and accurate tracking information to monitor and trace assets in the distribution chain.

“EPD’s low-power consumption is one critical factor that serves the industry needs in IoT. E Ink is continuously working to improve and develop new low-power consuming ePaper solutions. We are delighted to co-work with Energous in developing the long-distance wireless charging technology. We believe the wireless charging technology offers the versatility and flexibility that will enable greater freedom for users of our EPD tags,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink.

“We believe the announcement of this partnership highlights one of the biggest potential applications of Energous’ WattUp RF-charging,” said Mark Tyndall, senior vice president corporate development and strategy at Dialog Semiconductor. “Flexible charging options will help enable a fully connected ecosystem for both electronic signage and asset tags.”

The global e-paper display market was estimated to grow to $5.73 billion by 2023, according to Market Research Future. A major portion of this market are electronic shelf labels which offer retailers a number of benefits, including the ability to update shelving signage copy quickly and efficiently, without the need for wires, paper tags, or store representatives to change them manually. Another core segment are logistics EPD tags that give immediate and accurate tracking information to monitor and trace assets from the factory, to the warehouse and ultimately to each retailer in the distribution chain.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging – wireless charging 2.0 – with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging at a distance. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has 222 awarded patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENERGOUS CORPORATION
06:02aENERGOUS : Partners With E Ink to Develop Wirelessly Charged Electronic Paper Di..
BU
05/11ENERGOUS : Note 2 - Liquidity and Management Plans
AQ
05/07ENERGOUS : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/07ENERGOUS CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05/07ENERGOUS : Announces WattUp PowerHub A New Developer Kit
AQ
05/06ENERGOUS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/06ENERGOUS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06ENERGOUS : Partners With 28Gorilla to Develop Wirelessly Charged Equestrian Heal..
BU
05/06ENERGOUS : Announces WattUp PowerHub, A New Developer Kit
BU
05/06ENERGOUS : CORRECTING and REPLACING Energous Corporation Reports First Quarter 2..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,64 M
EBIT 2020 -30,2 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 121x
Capi. / Sales2021 9,19x
Capitalization 78,1 M
Chart ENERGOUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Energous Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGOUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 1,89 $
Spread / Highest target 270%
Spread / Average Target 217%
Spread / Lowest Target 165%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Rizzone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Griffin Chairman
Cesar Johnston Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Brian J. Sereda Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
John R. Gaulding Chairman-Emeritus
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGOUS CORPORATION6.78%78
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-2.20%44 052
VARTA AG-26.94%3 907
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-8.01%3 145
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.-13.12%2 987
ENERSYS-18.28%2 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group