Energy Action : Electricity Bill Relief for Western Australian charities and small and medium businesses

The McGowan Labor Government has unveiled it's $1 billion COVID-19 economic and health relief package to support Western Australian businesses, households and community groups, as well as it's Small Business Stimulus/Relief Package
. Support that was related to electricity users were announced on the 31 March 2020:
-
One-off $2,500 credit on electricity bills for small businesses that consume less than 50MWh per annum. For more information read the statements on the Synergy and Horizon Power websites. These credits will be automatically applied, and no action is required by the eligible businesses.
-
Power and water disconnections will not occur and interest will not be charged on deferred payments until 30 September for small businesses facing financial difficulty due to COVID-19. Please note: This applies to Synergy and Horizon Power customers.
Additional benefits to small business included in this announcement were:
-
Payroll tax will be waived for four months for businesses with annual wages under $7.5 million (NB: this replaces the previous payroll deferral measure which was announced).
-
Affected businesses can apply for interest free payment arrangements and for late payment penalties to be waved for a range of taxes and duties, including payroll tax, transfer duty, landholder duty, vehicle licence duty or land tax.
-
A range of business licence fees have been waived, including liquor licence renewal fees for 2020, which will be waived and refunds given to businesses that have already paid.
Other small business relief available to Western Australian businesses includes:
-
$17,500 grants for small businesses with a payroll between $1 million and $4 million. These grants will automatically be paid by cheque to eligible businesses from July, however you should log in to Revenue Online to ensure your postal address is up to date. There may be delays for those whose tax status changed in 2018-19 or liability for payroll tax changed in 2018-19 or 2019-20.
-
The $1 million payroll tax threshold (announced in October 2019) will be brought forward by six months to 1 July 2020.
-
The WA Government will waive rental payments for small businesses and not-for-profit groups in State Government-owned buildings for six months.
