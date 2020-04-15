Log in
Energy Action : How to access the QLD Government's utility relief package for small business

04/15/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

As part of a broader $4 billion package to support Queensland households and businesses, the QLD Government is providing a $100 million power relief package for small to medium businesses, including sole traders.

The relief package provides a $500 rebate on electricity bills for all QLD small and medium sized businesses that consume less then 100,000 kilowatt hours and have an active account as at 30 April 2020. This rebate will be automatically applied to regardless of the balance of your bill and appear as a credit on the next electricity bill received after 30 April 2020.

Those businesses having difficulty paying their bill are encouraged to contact their retailer to discuss additional support or payment options available to them.

Further information on the electricity rebates and other support available to QLD businesses can be found here.

Disclaimer

Energy Action Limited published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 02:30:05 UTC
