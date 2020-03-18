Log in
Energy Action : response to COVID-19

03/18/2020

Thank you for bearing with us.

At Energy Action our focus is to

  1. Protect the health and safety of our people and those in the communities in which we operate.
  2. Ensure we are prepared to operate as a business and support the needs of our Clients and Partners.

Due to the rapidly changing circumstances, Energy Action are following the advice of relevant authorities including the Australian Department of Health, the World Health Organisation and state health jurisdictions.

We are vigorously planning and preparing to manage and mitigate any risks to the business that may arise. Our business continuity plans are in place and we have activated our teams to respond accordingly. Our services can be operated through our normal business continuity practices.

Our Business Services sales and marketing teams have been mobilised to perform their roles from home and for those staff where working from home is possible and it is safe to do so, we are encouraging and supporting staff at all of our locations.

We are regularly communicating with our people and clients and have introduced a range of measures to limit our potential exposure:

  • ensuring our employees are adhering to our policies around travel restrictions and reporting requirements for COVID-19 and flu like symptoms;
  • ensuring our clients and business contacts do not attend our offices if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, are suspected of having COVID-19, have had known contact with someone who is affected or likely to be affected by COVID-19, or have returned from overseas in the previous 14 days;
  • Energy Action are encouraging social distancing, with all attendance at external events, training and conferences cancelled until further notice.

At this stage, our operations have not been materially affected by COVID-19 and services are being provided as normal. For many of our business clients, we understand that undoubtedly some clients and partners will be experiencing a variety of disruptions to normal operations.

What does this mean for our Clients?

Given the unpredictable nature of this health emergency, Energy Action is closely reviewing advice from the relevant authorities.

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will be in contact with you should there be any change of circumstances that impacts your business.

We appreciate your patience at this time.

The Energy Action team

Disclaimer

Energy Action Limited published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 04:36:01 UTC
