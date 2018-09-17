Energy Development : SEC Approval on EDC’s request for Exemptive Relief

Energy Development Corporation

38th Floor, One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue Ortigas Center, Pasig 1605, Philippines

Trunklines: +63 (2) 667-7332 (PLDT) / +63 (2) 755-2332 (Globe)

September 14, 2018

JANET A. ENCARNACION

Head, Disclosure Department

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

PSE Tower, 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Dear Ms. Encarnacion:

Further to our letter dated 7 August 2018, notice is hereby given that Energy Development Corporation (the "Company") received today, 14 September 2018, a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission dated 11 September 2018 approving the Company's request for exemptive relief from compliance with the 60-business day rule to complete its tender offer as set forth in Rule 19.9.1.1 of the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Securities Regulation Code, such that the Company may extend the tender offer period for an additional twenty (20) business days from October 22, 2018, if an extension is necessary or desirable in order to complete the Tender Offer.

In its letter, the Commission stated that "...it is the view of the Commission that under this situation extending the tender offer period is for the benefit of the Company's shareholders. Thus granting the extension request is consistent with public interest and protection of investors."

Very truly yours,

Ryan Z. Velasco

Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Information Officer

cc:

VINA VANESSA S. SALONGA

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department (ICDD) Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.