ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP (EDC)

ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP (EDC)
News 
Official Publications
Energy Development : SEC Approval on EDC’s request for Exemptive Relief

09/17/2018 | 03:03am CEST

Energy Development Corporation

38th Floor, One Corporate Centre Building, Julia Vargas corner Meralco Avenue Ortigas Center, Pasig 1605, Philippines

Trunklines: +63 (2) 667-7332 (PLDT) / +63 (2) 755-2332 (Globe)

September 14, 2018

JANET A. ENCARNACION

Head, Disclosure Department

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

PSE Tower, 28th Street corner 5th Avenue Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

Dear Ms. Encarnacion:

Further to our letter dated 7 August 2018, notice is hereby given that Energy Development Corporation (the "Company") received today, 14 September 2018, a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission dated 11 September 2018 approving the Company's request for exemptive relief from compliance with the 60-business day rule to complete its tender offer as set forth in Rule 19.9.1.1 of the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Securities Regulation Code, such that the Company may extend the tender offer period for an additional twenty (20) business days from October 22, 2018, if an extension is necessary or desirable in order to complete the Tender Offer.

In its letter, the Commission stated that "...it is the view of the Commission that under this situation extending the tender offer period is for the benefit of the Company's shareholders. Thus granting the extension request is consistent with public interest and protection of investors."

Very truly yours,

Ryan Z. Velasco

Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Information Officer

VINA VANESSA S. SALONGA

Head - Issuer Compliance and Disclosure Department (ICDD) Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp.

Energy Development Corporation published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 01:02:01 UTC
Financials (PHP)
Sales 2018 35 237 M
EBIT 2018 14 311 M
Net income 2018 7 583 M
Debt 2018 49 089 M
Yield 2018 2,64%
P/E ratio 2018 15,16
P/E ratio 2019 11,64
EV / Sales 2018 5,15x
EV / Sales 2019 4,62x
Capitalization 132 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,14  PHP
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Federico Rufino Lopez Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Tantoco President, COO & Executive Director
Nestor H. Vasay Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Ferdinand B. Poblete Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francis Giles B. Puno Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP2 449
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.18%81 894
ENEL-11.93%53 395
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.0.77%50 329
INNOGY SE16.24%24 541
TENAGA NASIONAL BHD--.--%21 686
