ENERGY EARTH PCL

ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
News 
Official Publications

Energy Earth PCL : Announcement to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2019

02/22/2019 | 01:00am EST

22 February 2019

Subject: Announcement to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2019

Attention: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Energy Earth Public Company Limited would like to inform The Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2019 together with all related documents have been announced on the Company's website athttp://www.energyearth.co.th February 22, 2019 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly

Sincerely yours,

(Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul)

Director

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 05:59:08 UTC
