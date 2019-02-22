Energy Earth PCL : Announcement to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2019

22 February 2019
Subject: Announcement to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2019
Attention: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Energy Earth Public Company Limited would like to inform The Stock Exchange of Thailand that the Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2019 together with all related documents have been announced on the Company's website athttp://www.energyearth.co.th February 22, 2019 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly
Sincerely yours,
(Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul)
Director
