Energy Earth PCL : Cancellation of Fund Transfer to China

24 December 2018

SubjectCancellation of Fund Transfer to China

Attention President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the resolution of the Board of Director's Meeting no. 4/2018 held on 19

December 2018 of Energy Earth Public Company Limited ( " Company" ) . The Board has passed the important resolution as follows;

On 21 July 2017, the Company has been granted an approval from the Bank of Thailand to transfer the fund to China an amount of CNY 80 million or around THB 400 million. The resolution is to cancel such fund transfer to conduct business for its subsidiary in China. Instead, to use the fund to conduct business for Energy Earth Public Company Limited..

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours,

( Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul ) ( Mr. Noppadon Chaidarun )

Director Director