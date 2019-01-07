Energy Earth PCL : Disclosure of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on the Company's website.

7 January 2019

Subject: Disclosure of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on the Company's website.

Attention: Manager & Director

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Energy Earth Public Company Limited held the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on 24 December 2018 at 13:30 at the Ballroom, 7th Floor, the Landmark Hotel, 138 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok and already sent the minutes to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

For shareholders to acknowledge the information, the Company has disclosed the minutes on the Company's website athttp://www.energyearth.co.thunder the investor relations category starting from 7 January 2019.

Please kindly acknowledge,

Sincerely yours,

(Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul)

Director