ENERGY EARTH PCL (EARTH)
Energy Earth PCL : Disclosure of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on the Company's website.

01/07/2019 | 06:19am EST

7 January 2019

Subject: Disclosure of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on the Company's website.

Attention: Manager & Director

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Energy Earth Public Company Limited held the Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 1/2018 on 24 December 2018 at 13:30 at the Ballroom, 7th Floor, the Landmark Hotel, 138 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok and already sent the minutes to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

For shareholders to acknowledge the information, the Company has disclosed the minutes on the Company's website athttp://www.energyearth.co.thunder the investor relations category starting from 7 January 2019.

Please kindly acknowledge,

Sincerely yours,

(Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul)

Director

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:18:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL157
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.61%50 827
GLENCORE-2.45%50 241
COAL INDIA-1.77%21 111
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD0.40%10 879
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY1.94%7 924
