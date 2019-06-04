Energy Earth PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as May 31, 2019
06/04/2019 | 07:45am EDT
Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of May 31, 2019
Under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) requires all listed companies to submit their Financial Statements, Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1) and Annual Reports (Form 56-2) within given deadlines.
However, as of May 31, 2019, fourteen listed companies still have not submitted the required documents within the deadlines. Investors and other interested parties are hereby advised accordingly.
Company names
F/S, Form 56-1,Form56-2
Number of days
not yet Submitted
overdue
1. L.V. TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (LVT)
Form 56-1, 2016
791
Auditor :
Form 56-2, 2016
759
Dr. Virach Aphimeteetamrong
FS Q1/17
746
Mr. Chaiyakorn Aunpitipongsa
FS Q2/17
654
Mr. Apiruk Ati-Anuwat
FS Q3/17
563
Dr. Preecha Suan
FS Yearly 2017
457
Dr.Virach And Associates
Form 56-1, 2017
424
Managing Director :
Form 56-2, 2017
396
Mr. Sanguan Sanguanraksak
FS Q1/18
381
FS Q2/18
290
FS Q3/18
198
FS Yearly 2018
92
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Form 56-2, 2018
31
FS Q1/19
16
2. CHUO SENKO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CHUO)
FS Q1/18
381
Auditor :
FS Q2/18
290
Mr. Boonlert Kaewphanpurk
FS Q3/18
198
Miss Piyanuch Kasemsupakorn
FS Yearly 2018
92
Miss Rungtawan Bunsakchalerm
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Bpr Audit And Advisory Co., Ltd.
Form 56-2, 2018
31
Chief Executive Officer :
FS Q1/19
16
Mr. Tan Vutithum
3. THE INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IEC)
FS Q1/17
746
Auditor :
FS Q2/17
654
Mr. Narin Churamongkol
FS Q3/17
563
Ms. Sansanee Poolsawat
FS Yearly 2017
457
Mr. Teerasak Chuasrisakul
FS Q1/18
381
Miss Kanyanat Sriratchatchaval
FS Q2/18
290
Mr. Somkid Taitragul
FS Q3/18
198
Grant Thornton Company Limited
FS Yearly 2018
92
Chief Executive Officer (Acting) :
FS Q1/19
16
Mr. Apichet Paiboonpan
4. INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IFEC)
Form 56-2, 2016
759
Auditor : N.A.
FS Q1/17
746
Chief Executive Officer :
FS Q2/17
654
Mr. Thavich Taychanavakul
FS Q3/17
563
FS Yearly 2017
457
Form 56-1, 2017
424
Form 56-2, 2017
396
FS Q1/18
381
FS Q2/18
290
FS Q3/18
198
FS Yearly 2018
92
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Form 56-2, 2018
31
FS Q1/19
16
5. K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC)
FS Yearly 2017
457
Auditor :
Form 56-1, 2017
424
Mr. Nopparoek Pissanuwong
Form 56-2, 2017
396
Miss Somjintana Pholhirunrat
FS Q1/18
381
Mrs. Suvimol Krittayakiern
FS Q2/18
290
D I A International Audit Co.,Ltd.
FS Q3/18
198
Managing Director :
FS Yearly 2018
92
Mr. Santi Piyatat
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Form 56-2, 2018
31
FS Q1/19
16
6. POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)
Form 56-1, 2016
791
Auditor : N.A.
Form 56-2, 2016
759
Chairman Of The Board Of Directors :
FS Q1/17
746
Mr. Tischuan Nanavaratorn
FS Q2/17
654
FS Q3/17
563
FS Yearly 2017
457
Form 56-1, 2017
424
Form 56-2, 2017
396
FS Q1/18
381
FS Q2/18
290
FS Q3/18
198
FS Yearly 2018
92
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Form 56-2, 2018
31
FS Q1/19
16
7. ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)
FS Q3/17
563
Auditor :
FS Yearly 2017
457
Mr. Vichien Khingmontri
Form 56-1, 2017
424
Mrs. Anutai Poomsurakul
Form 56-2, 2017
396
Mr. Sudwin Panyuwongkhanti
FS Q1/18
381
Pricewaterhouse Coopers Abas Limited
FS Q2/18
290
Managing Director :
FS Q3/18
198
Mr. Sawin Chindakul
FS Yearly 2018
92
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Form 56-2, 2018
31
FS Q1/19
16
8. G STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GSTEL)
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Auditor : N.A.
Form 56-2, 2018
31
Chief Executive Officer :
FS Q1/19
16
Mr. Amrendra Prasad Choudhary
9. RICH ASIA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (RICH)
FS Q3/18
198
Auditor :
FS Yearly 2018
92
Mr. Naris Saowalagsakul
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Miss Praphasri Leelasupha
Form 56-2, 2018
31
Mr. Ampol Chamnongwat
Samnak-Ngan A.M.C. Co., Ltd.
Managing Director :
Mr. Somkiat Vongsarojana
10. KTECH CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KTECH)
FS Yearly 2018
92
Auditor :
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Mr. Suwatchai Meakhaamnouychai
Form 56-2, 2018
31
Mr. Kiatniyom Kuntisook
Mr. Chavala Tienpasertkij
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co., Ltd.
Chief Executive Officer :
Mrs. Ayuporn Karnasuta
11. NATION BROADCASTING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NBC)
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Auditor :
Form 56-2, 2018
31
Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak
FS Q1/19
16
Miss Marisa Tharathornbunpakul
Mr. Thanit Osathalert
Kpmg Phoomchai Audit Limited
Managing Director :
Mr. Chatchai Pokogwai
12. NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NMG)
FS Yearly 2018
92
Auditor :
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak
Form 56-2, 2018
31
Miss Marisa Tharathornbunpakul
FS Q1/19
16
Mr. Thanit Osathalert
Kpmg Phoomchai Audit Limited
Chief Executive Office :
Mr. Somchai Meesen
13. THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)
FS Yearly 2018
92
Auditor :
Form 56-1, 2018
60
Miss Sunisa Sema
Form 56-2, 2018
31
Ms. Lehum Chinnapan
FS Q1/19
16
Rsm Audit Services (Thailand)
Chief Executive Officer :
Mr. Ohm Apichari
14. SHUN THAI RUBBER GLOVES INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (STHAI)