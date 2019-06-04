Energy Earth PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as May 31, 2019

Log in
0
06/04/2019 | 07:45am EDT

Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of May 31, 2019

Under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) requires all listed companies to submit their Financial Statements, Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1) and Annual Reports (Form 56-2) within given deadlines.

However, as of May 31, 2019, fourteen listed companies still have not submitted the required documents within the deadlines. Investors and other interested parties are hereby advised accordingly.

Company names

F/S, Form 56-1,Form56-2

Number of days

not yet Submitted

overdue

1. L.V. TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (LVT)

Form 56-1, 2016

791

Auditor :

Form 56-2, 2016

759

Dr. Virach Aphimeteetamrong

FS Q1/17

746

Mr. Chaiyakorn Aunpitipongsa

FS Q2/17

654

Mr. Apiruk Ati-Anuwat

FS Q3/17

563

Dr. Preecha Suan

FS Yearly 2017

457

Dr.Virach And Associates

Form 56-1, 2017

424

Managing Director :

Form 56-2, 2017

396

Mr. Sanguan Sanguanraksak

FS Q1/18

381

FS Q2/18

290

FS Q3/18

198

FS Yearly 2018

92

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Form 56-2, 2018

31

FS Q1/19

16

2. CHUO SENKO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CHUO)

FS Q1/18

381

Auditor :

FS Q2/18

290

Mr. Boonlert Kaewphanpurk

FS Q3/18

198

Miss Piyanuch Kasemsupakorn

FS Yearly 2018

92

Miss Rungtawan Bunsakchalerm

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Bpr Audit And Advisory Co., Ltd.

Form 56-2, 2018

31

Chief Executive Officer :

FS Q1/19

16

Mr. Tan Vutithum

3. THE INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IEC)

FS Q1/17

746

Auditor :

FS Q2/17

654

Mr. Narin Churamongkol

FS Q3/17

563

Ms. Sansanee Poolsawat

FS Yearly 2017

457

Mr. Teerasak Chuasrisakul

FS Q1/18

381

Miss Kanyanat Sriratchatchaval

FS Q2/18

290

Mr. Somkid Taitragul

FS Q3/18

198

Grant Thornton Company Limited

FS Yearly 2018

92

Chief Executive Officer (Acting) :

FS Q1/19

16

Mr. Apichet Paiboonpan

4. INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IFEC)

Form 56-2, 2016

759

Auditor : N.A.

FS Q1/17

746

Chief Executive Officer :

FS Q2/17

654

Mr. Thavich Taychanavakul

FS Q3/17

563

FS Yearly 2017

457

Company names

F/S, Form 56-1,Form56-2

Number of days

not yet Submitted

overdue

Form 56-1, 2017

424

Form 56-2, 2017

396

FS Q1/18

381

FS Q2/18

290

FS Q3/18

198

FS Yearly 2018

92

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Form 56-2, 2018

31

FS Q1/19

16

5. K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC)

FS Yearly 2017

457

Auditor :

Form 56-1, 2017

424

Mr. Nopparoek Pissanuwong

Form 56-2, 2017

396

Miss Somjintana Pholhirunrat

FS Q1/18

381

Mrs. Suvimol Krittayakiern

FS Q2/18

290

D I A International Audit Co.,Ltd.

FS Q3/18

198

Managing Director :

FS Yearly 2018

92

Mr. Santi Piyatat

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Form 56-2, 2018

31

FS Q1/19

16

6. POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)

Form 56-1, 2016

791

Auditor : N.A.

Form 56-2, 2016

759

Chairman Of The Board Of Directors :

FS Q1/17

746

Mr. Tischuan Nanavaratorn

FS Q2/17

654

FS Q3/17

563

FS Yearly 2017

457

Form 56-1, 2017

424

Form 56-2, 2017

396

FS Q1/18

381

FS Q2/18

290

FS Q3/18

198

FS Yearly 2018

92

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Form 56-2, 2018

31

FS Q1/19

16

7. ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)

FS Q3/17

563

Auditor :

FS Yearly 2017

457

Mr. Vichien Khingmontri

Form 56-1, 2017

424

Mrs. Anutai Poomsurakul

Form 56-2, 2017

396

Mr. Sudwin Panyuwongkhanti

FS Q1/18

381

Pricewaterhouse Coopers Abas Limited

FS Q2/18

290

Managing Director :

FS Q3/18

198

Mr. Sawin Chindakul

FS Yearly 2018

92

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Form 56-2, 2018

31

FS Q1/19

16

8. G STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GSTEL)

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Auditor : N.A.

Form 56-2, 2018

31

Chief Executive Officer :

FS Q1/19

16

Mr. Amrendra Prasad Choudhary

Company names

F/S, Form 56-1,Form56-2

Number of days

not yet Submitted

overdue

9. RICH ASIA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (RICH)

FS Q3/18

198

Auditor :

FS Yearly 2018

92

Mr. Naris Saowalagsakul

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Miss Praphasri Leelasupha

Form 56-2, 2018

31

Mr. Ampol Chamnongwat

Samnak-Ngan A.M.C. Co., Ltd.

Managing Director :

Mr. Somkiat Vongsarojana

10. KTECH CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KTECH)

FS Yearly 2018

92

Auditor :

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Mr. Suwatchai Meakhaamnouychai

Form 56-2, 2018

31

Mr. Kiatniyom Kuntisook

Mr. Chavala Tienpasertkij

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer :

Mrs. Ayuporn Karnasuta

11. NATION BROADCASTING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NBC)

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Auditor :

Form 56-2, 2018

31

Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak

FS Q1/19

16

Miss Marisa Tharathornbunpakul

Mr. Thanit Osathalert

Kpmg Phoomchai Audit Limited

Managing Director :

Mr. Chatchai Pokogwai

12. NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NMG)

FS Yearly 2018

92

Auditor :

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Mrs. Sasithorn Pongadisak

Form 56-2, 2018

31

Miss Marisa Tharathornbunpakul

FS Q1/19

16

Mr. Thanit Osathalert

Kpmg Phoomchai Audit Limited

Chief Executive Office :

Mr. Somchai Meesen

13. THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)

FS Yearly 2018

92

Auditor :

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Miss Sunisa Sema

Form 56-2, 2018

31

Ms. Lehum Chinnapan

FS Q1/19

16

Rsm Audit Services (Thailand)

Chief Executive Officer :

Mr. Ohm Apichari

14. SHUN THAI RUBBER GLOVES INDUSTRY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (STHAI)

FS Yearly 2018

60

Auditor : N.A.

Form 56-1, 2018

60

Chief Executive Officer :

Mr. Ekkachai Tangsatjatham

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 11:44:08 UTC
