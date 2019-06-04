Energy Earth PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as May 31, 2019

Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of May 31, 2019

Under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) requires all listed companies to submit their Financial Statements, Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1) and Annual Reports (Form 56-2) within given deadlines.

However, as of May 31, 2019, fourteen listed companies still have not submitted the required documents within the deadlines. Investors and other interested parties are hereby advised accordingly.