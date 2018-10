Energy Earth PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as September 30, 2018

Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of September 30, 2018

Under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) requires all listed companies to submit their Financial Statements, Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1) and Annual Reports (Form 56-2) within given deadlines.

However, as of September 30, 2018, ten listed companies still have not submitted the required documents within the deadlines. Investors and other interested parties are hereby advised accordingly.