Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Energy Earth PCL    EARTH   TH0551010Y03

ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Earth PCL : Notification the exercise of EARTH-W4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 01:00am EST

Subject Notification of the 7th exercise of the warrants (EARTH-W4)

To Manager and Director The Stock Exchange of Thailand

February 22, 2019

According to the Energy Earth Public Company Limited ('Company') has allotted 1,409,631,502 units of warrants

(EARTH-W4) to the existing shareholders, the Company has set the exercise date to purchase the Company's ordinary shares on every 15 th of March and September over the term of warrants. The first and the last exercise date are on March 15, 2016 and September 15, 2019 respectively.

1. Exercise date

: 15 March 2019

2. Exercise ratio

: 1 unit of warrant to 1.02 ordinary shares

3. Exercise price

: Baht6.861 per share

4. Notification period

: 8 - 14 March 2019

9.00 a.m. To 4.00 p.m.

5. Contact Person and Contact Place : Ms. Pitchayapuck Kedakranakin

6. Payment Method

Energy Earth Public Company Limited

43 Thai CC Tower, Room 125-128, Floor 12, South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn Bangkok 10120

Phone: 02- 673-9631-3

Fax: 02- 673-9634

: Warrant holders who would like to exercise the right to purchase Company's ordinary shares must pay by transfer the money into bank account named 'Energy Earth Plc. For Share Subscription‛ Account number 014-2-67752-0 with Kasikorn Bank Plc., Bangrak Branch. Enclosed with the evidence of the money transfer or by a crossed cheque, cashier cheque, draft, bill of exchange, or bank's payment order collectible in Bangkok by each exercise date, made payable to 'Energy Earth Plc. For Share Subscription‛. The exercise shall be valid only if the payment is collectible.

7. Documents for subscription and purchase of the Company's shares:

  • 7.1 Complete duly and accurately completed exercise form with the signature of the warrant holders. The warrant holders may request and obtain the exercise form from the Company or download the form via the Company's websitewww.energyearth.co.th

  • 7.2 Warrant certificate or certificate representing the warrant.

  • 7.3 Evidences supporting share subscription

    • (1) Thai Individual

      A certified copy of valid identification card

    • (2) Foreign Individual

      A certified copy of valid passport

    • (3) Thai Juristic Entity

      A certified copy of certificate of incorporation of the warrant holders issued by the Ministry of Commerce not over 3 months prior to the exercise date and evidence of the authorized person as in

      (a) or (b) together with duly certified.

    • (4) Non - Thai Juristic Person

      Copies of the Memorandum of Association, Articles of Association, and certificate of Incorporation issued not over 6 months prior to exercise date which are certified by Notary Public and evidences of the authorized person as in (a) or (b), duly certified

Please be informed accordingly

Yours sincerely,

(Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul)

Director

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 05:59:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY EARTH PCL
01:00aENERGY EARTH PCL : Announcement to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
01:00aENERGY EARTH PCL : Notification the exercise of EARTH-W4
PU
02/21ENERGY EARTH PCL : To inform minority shareholders' intention
PU
02/14ENERGY EARTH PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO..
PU
02/07ENERGY EARTH PCL : The Report of Existence and Fair Value of Coal Mining Concess..
PU
02/06ENERGY EARTH PCL : To inform additional information of lawsuit as per the Shareh..
PU
01/07ENERGY EARTH PCL : Disclosure of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
01/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as January 2,..
PU
2018ENERGY EARTH PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
2018ENERGY EARTH PCL : Cancellation of Fund Transfer to China
PU
More news
Chart ENERGY EARTH PCL
Duration : Period :
Energy Earth PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL156
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.47%57 638
GLENCORE3.14%56 478
COAL INDIA-10.72%18 743
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD12.90%12 533
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY4.73%8 438
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.