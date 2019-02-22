Energy Earth PCL : Notification the exercise of EARTH-W4

Subject Notification of the 7th exercise of the warrants (EARTH-W4)

To Manager and Director The Stock Exchange of Thailand

February 22, 2019

According to the Energy Earth Public Company Limited ('Company') has allotted 1,409,631,502 units of warrants

(EARTH-W4) to the existing shareholders, the Company has set the exercise date to purchase the Company's ordinary shares on every 15 th of March and September over the term of warrants. The first and the last exercise date are on March 15, 2016 and September 15, 2019 respectively.

1. Exercise date : 15 March 2019 2. Exercise ratio : 1 unit of warrant to 1.02 ordinary shares 3. Exercise price : Baht6.861 per share 4. Notification period : 8 - 14 March 2019 9.00 a.m. To 4.00 p.m. 5. Contact Person and Contact Place : Ms. Pitchayapuck Kedakranakin

6. Payment Method

Energy Earth Public Company Limited

43 Thai CC Tower, Room 125-128, Floor 12, South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Sathorn Bangkok 10120

Phone: 02- 673-9631-3

Fax: 02- 673-9634

: Warrant holders who would like to exercise the right to purchase Company's ordinary shares must pay by transfer the money into bank account named 'Energy Earth Plc. For Share Subscription‛ Account number 014-2-67752-0 with Kasikorn Bank Plc., Bangrak Branch. Enclosed with the evidence of the money transfer or by a crossed cheque, cashier cheque, draft, bill of exchange, or bank's payment order collectible in Bangkok by each exercise date, made payable to 'Energy Earth Plc. For Share Subscription‛. The exercise shall be valid only if the payment is collectible.

7. Documents for subscription and purchase of the Company's shares:

7.1 Complete duly and accurately completed exercise form with the signature of the warrant holders. The warrant holders may request and obtain the exercise form from the Company or download the form via the Company's websitewww.energyearth.co.th

7.2 Warrant certificate or certificate representing the warrant.

7.3 Evidences supporting share subscription (1) Thai Individual A certified copy of valid identification card (2) Foreign Individual A certified copy of valid passport (3) Thai Juristic Entity A certified copy of certificate of incorporation of the warrant holders issued by the Ministry of Commerce not over 3 months prior to the exercise date and evidence of the authorized person as in (a) or (b) together with duly certified. (4) Non - Thai Juristic Person Copies of the Memorandum of Association, Articles of Association, and certificate of Incorporation issued not over 6 months prior to exercise date which are certified by Notary Public and evidences of the authorized person as in (a) or (b), duly certified



Please be informed accordingly

Yours sincerely,

(Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul)

Director