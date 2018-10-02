Energy Earth PCL : Report on the Progress of the Business Rehabilitation Process of Energy Earth Public Company Limited

2 October 2018

Subject:Report on the Progress of the Business Rehabilitation Process of Energy Earth Public Company Limited

Reference is made to the Creditors' Meeting of Energy Earth Public Company Limited

(the "Debtor") which resolved to approve the business rehabilitation plan of the Debtor (the "Plan") on 2 August 2018, and to the Central Bankruptcy Court (the "Court") which scheduled for a hearing to consider the Plan to be held on 1 October 2018.

Since the creditor, Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (the "Creditor No. 2196"),

has filed an objection to the portions of the Plan pertaining to the enforcement of collateral of the secured creditor, in relation to which, the planner has currently filed a petition to the Court for the revocation of the juristic act of business collateral registration of the Debtor and the Creditor No. 2196 pursuant to Section 90/41 of the Bankruptcy Act B.E. 2483 (1940), the Court accepted the matter for consideration as Black Case No. Sor.For. 11/2561 and fixed the date for the pronouncement of the order for the aforementioned case on 17 October 2018, at 09.00 am.

As these are related issues, the Court, therefore, deemed it appropriate to await the order of such case, and postpone the date scheduled for the hearing for consideration of the Plan to be on 18 October 2018, at 09.00 am.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

EY Corporate Advisory Services Limited by Miss Chutima Panjapokakit as the Planner of Energy Earth Public Company Limited