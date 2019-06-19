Energy Earth PCL : SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed securities during July 1 - 31, 2019, by purchasing with Cash Balance account

SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed securities during July 1 - 31, 2019, by purchasing with Cash Balance account
SET announces the list of securities which are eligible for temporary trading during July 1 - 31, 2019, consisting of 16 companies: A5 BLISS BUI CHUO EARTH GSTEL IFEC KC KTECH NBC NMG POLAR PRO STHAI TSF and WR which have been suspended by posting SP (Suspension) signs longer than three-month period consecutively and have never been allowed trading since SET has posted SP signs.
SET will allow trading of such securities during July 1 - 31, 2019 under the following regulations and conditions;
-
The investors are required to purchase such securities through cash balance account which means that the investors have to pay the full amount in cash prior to purchasing.
-
NC sign will be posted during such trading period in order to alert the investors to be careful in trading securities.
-
Since there is no trading on such securities for a period of time, SET will not specify the Ceiling and Floor prices of securities on the first trading day (July 1, 2019) in order to allow securities to be traded under actual condition.
-
These securities will not be included in SET Index and mai Index calculation.
At the end of temporary trading (from August 1, 2019 onwards), SET will suspend trading on these securities by posting SP signs until the listed companies will completely repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading or in case that the companies are unable to do so within specified deadline, SET may consider delisting the companies' securities from the Exchange accordingly.
Since such companies have been suspended by posting SP signs for a period of time, SET requests the investors to carefully study companies' information before making decision on trading securities such as financial positions, operating results, type of auditors' reports, major shareholders, board of directors, historical news as well as risks and other related factors. In addition, in order to provide service for the investors to access information, SET preliminary summarizes information of the latest financial statements together with types of auditors' reports and the latest annual registration statements (Form 56-1) that the companies disclosed via SET's disclosure system. The investors can study the companies' key information through the links in the following table.
Key information summary of allowed temporary trading securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Submitted financial statements (since Q1/2017)*
|
|
Year of
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
No.
|
|
|
Symbol
|
|
|
Company name
|
|
|
Year
|
|
|
Year 2018
|
|
|
Q1/ 2019
|
|
|
Type of auditor's report
|
|
latest
|
|
|
information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Latest Submitted financial statements)
|
|
Form 56-1*
|
|
|
Link*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
A5
|
|
Asset Five Group Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2018
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
BLISS
|
|
Bliss-Tel Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Qualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2018
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
BUI
|
|
Bangkok Union Insurance Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unqualified opinion
|
2018
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
CHUO
|
|
Chuo Senko (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
Disclaimer of opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2017
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
EARTH
|
|
Energy Earth Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
Q1-Q2
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
Disclaimer of conclusion with an emphasis of matters
|
2016
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
GSTEL
|
|
G Steel Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2017
|
|
|
Click
|
7
|
|
|
IFEC
|
|
Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
X
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
|
Disclaimer of opinion with an emphasis of
|
2016
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
matters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
KC
|
|
K.C. Property Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
Q1-Q3
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2016
|
|
|
Click
|
9
|
|
|
KTECH
|
|
Ktech Construction Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-Q3
|
|
X
|
|
Unqualified opinion
|
2017
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
NBC
|
Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2018
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
NMG
|
|
Nation Multimedia Group Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-Q3
|
|
X
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2017
|
|
|
Click
|
12
|
|
|
POLAR
|
Polaris Capital Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
X
|
|
|
X
|
|
X
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2015
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
PRO
|
|
Professional Waste Technology (1999) Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2018
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
STHAI
|
Shun Thai Rubber Gloves Industry Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Unreviewed 6-month
|
|
X
|
|
N.A.
|
2017
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial report
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
TSF
|
|
Three Sixty Five Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-Q3
|
|
X
|
|
Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters
|
2017
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
WR
|
|
We Retail Public Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unqualified opinion
|
2018
|
|
|
Click
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remark
|
|
No. 1-912-14 and 16 are subject to possible delisting and in the process of repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading.
|
|
|
|
|
|
This information was collected from information disseminated by listed companies. SET has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this information, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any questions or inquiries, please directly contact the listed company who disseminates information.
