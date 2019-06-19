Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Energy Earth PCL    EARTH   TH0551010Y03

ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Earth PCL : SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed securities during July 1 - 31, 2019, by purchasing with Cash Balance account

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:14pm EDT

SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed securities during July 1 - 31, 2019, by purchasing with Cash Balance account

SET announces the list of securities which are eligible for temporary trading during July 1 - 31, 2019, consisting of 16 companies: A5 BLISS BUI CHUO EARTH GSTEL IFEC KC KTECH NBC NMG POLAR PRO STHAI TSF and WR which have been suspended by posting SP (Suspension) signs longer than three-month period consecutively and have never been allowed trading since SET has posted SP signs.

SET will allow trading of such securities during July 1 - 31, 2019 under the following regulations and conditions;

  1. The investors are required to purchase such securities through cash balance account which means that the investors have to pay the full amount in cash prior to purchasing.
  2. NC sign will be posted during such trading period in order to alert the investors to be careful in trading securities.
  3. Since there is no trading on such securities for a period of time, SET will not specify the Ceiling and Floor prices of securities on the first trading day (July 1, 2019) in order to allow securities to be traded under actual condition.
  4. These securities will not be included in SET Index and mai Index calculation.

At the end of temporary trading (from August 1, 2019 onwards), SET will suspend trading on these securities by posting SP signs until the listed companies will completely repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading or in case that the companies are unable to do so within specified deadline, SET may consider delisting the companies' securities from the Exchange accordingly.

Since such companies have been suspended by posting SP signs for a period of time, SET requests the investors to carefully study companies' information before making decision on trading securities such as financial positions, operating results, type of auditors' reports, major shareholders, board of directors, historical news as well as risks and other related factors. In addition, in order to provide service for the investors to access information, SET preliminary summarizes information of the latest financial statements together with types of auditors' reports and the latest annual registration statements (Form 56-1) that the companies disclosed via SET's disclosure system. The investors can study the companies' key information through the links in the following table.

Key information summary of allowed temporary trading securities

Submitted financial statements (since Q1/2017)*

Year of

Company

No.

Symbol

Company name

Year

Year 2018

Q1/ 2019

Type of auditor's report

latest

information

2017

(Latest Submitted financial statements)

Form 56-1*

Link*

1

A5

Asset Five Group Public Co., Ltd.

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2018

Click

2

BLISS

Bliss-Tel Public Co., Ltd.

Qualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2018

Click

3

BUI

Bangkok Union Insurance Public Co., Ltd.

Unqualified opinion

2018

Click

4

CHUO

Chuo Senko (Thailand) Public Co., Ltd.

X

X

Disclaimer of opinion with an emphasis of matters

2017

Click

5

EARTH

Energy Earth Public Co., Ltd.

Q1-Q2

X

X

Disclaimer of conclusion with an emphasis of matters

2016

Click

6

GSTEL

G Steel Public Co., Ltd.

X

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2017

Click

7

IFEC

Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Co., Ltd.

X

X

X

Disclaimer of opinion with an emphasis of

2016

Click

matters

8

KC

K.C. Property Public Co., Ltd.

Q1-Q3

X

X

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2016

Click

9

KTECH

Ktech Construction Public Co., Ltd.

Q1-Q3

X

Unqualified opinion

2017

Click

10

NBC

Nation Broadcasting Corporation Public Co., Ltd.

X

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2018

Click

11

NMG

Nation Multimedia Group Public Co., Ltd.

Q1-Q3

X

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2017

Click

12

POLAR

Polaris Capital Public Co., Ltd.

X

X

X

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2015

Click

13

PRO

Professional Waste Technology (1999) Public Co., Ltd.

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2018

Click

14

STHAI

Shun Thai Rubber Gloves Industry Public Co., Ltd.

Unreviewed 6-month

X

N.A.

2017

Click

financial report

15

TSF

Three Sixty Five Public Co., Ltd.

Q1-Q3

X

Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters

2017

Click

16

WR

We Retail Public Co., Ltd.

Unqualified opinion

2018

Click

Remark

No. 1-912-14 and 16 are subject to possible delisting and in the process of repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading.

This information was collected from information disseminated by listed companies. SET has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this information, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any questions or inquiries, please directly contact the listed company who disseminates information.

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 02:13:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY EARTH PCL
10:14pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed securi..
PU
10:04pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO..
PU
06/04ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as May 31, 20..
PU
05/30ENERGY EARTH PCL : Disclosure of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
05/17ENERGY EARTH PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
05/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as May 2, 201..
PU
04/30ENERGY EARTH PCL : The Schedule of Financial Report Submission
PU
04/11ENERGY EARTH PCL : SET notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the ..
PU
04/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : To consider seeking an approval for an exemption from tempora..
PU
04/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : To report the resolutions of the Board of Director's Meeting ..
PU
More news
Chart ENERGY EARTH PCL
Duration : Period :
Energy Earth PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL158
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED12.08%51 302
GLENCORE-4.58%44 506
COAL INDIA8.14%23 235
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD16.80%12 510
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.66%7 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About