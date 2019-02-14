Log in
ENERGY EARTH PCL

ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
News 
News

Energy Earth PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH GSTEL IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR

02/14/2019 | 09:32pm EST

SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH GSTEL IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces additional causes for possible delisting of these following listed companies.

  • 1. Chuo Senko (Thailand) Public Company Limited (CHUO)

  • 2. Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH)

  • 3. G Steel Public Company Limited (GSTEL)

  • 4. The International Engineering Public Company Limited (IEC)

  • 5. Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Company Limited (IFEC)

  • 6. K.C. Property Public Company Limited (KC)

  • 7. L.V. Technology Public Company Limited (LVT)

  • 8. Polaris Capital Public Company Limited (POLAR)

Because the above-mentioned companies have failed to submit their second quarterly financial statements ended June 30, 2018 to SET within specified deadline which is later than 6 months from the due date, August 14, 2018, resulting in the cause of additional possible delisting as SET's regulation Re: Delisting of Securities, 1999 clause 9 (3), 9 (5) and SET's Procedure for actions against listed companies who fail to submit the financial statements or late submission. As a result, SET announces additional causes of possible delisting on these securities since February 15, 2019.

Therefore, CHUO EARTH GSTEL IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR are required to remove the causes of delisting in accordance with SET's guideline to have all qualifications required for listed companies.

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 02:31:01 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL156
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.97%57 460
GLENCORE2.42%53 609
COAL INDIA-8.52%19 270
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD12.63%12 386
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.01%8 250
