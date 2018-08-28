Energy Earth PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR

SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces additional causes for possible delisting of these following listed companies.

1. Chuo Senko (Thailand) Public Company Limited (CHUO)

2. Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH)

3. The International Engineering Public Company Limited (IEC)

4. Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Company Limited (IFEC)

5. K.C. Property Public Company Limited (KC)

6. L.V. Technology Public Company Limited (LVT)

7. Polaris Capital Public Company Limited (POLAR)

Because the above-mentioned companies have failed to submit their financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 to the SET within specified deadline which is later than 6 months from the due date, February 28, 2018, resulting in the cause of additional possible delisting as SET's regulation Re: Delisting of Securities, 1999 clause 9 (3), 9 (5) and SET's guidelines for the listed companies failed to submit the financial statements or late submission of financial statements from the due date. As a result, the SET announces additional causes of possible delisting on these securities from August 28, 2018.

Therefore, CHUO EARTH IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR are required to remove the causes of delisting in accordance with the SET's guideline to maintain all qualifications required for listed companies.

