Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Energy Earth PCL    EARTH   TH0551010Y03

ENERGY EARTH PCL (EARTH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Energy Earth PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 04:27am CEST

SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces additional causes for possible delisting of these following listed companies.

  • 1. Chuo Senko (Thailand) Public Company Limited (CHUO)

  • 2. Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH)

  • 3. The International Engineering Public Company Limited (IEC)

  • 4. Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Company Limited (IFEC)

  • 5. K.C. Property Public Company Limited (KC)

  • 6. L.V. Technology Public Company Limited (LVT)

  • 7. Polaris Capital Public Company Limited (POLAR)

Because the above-mentioned companies have failed to submit their financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 to the SET within specified deadline which is later than 6 months from the due date, February 28, 2018, resulting in the cause of additional possible delisting as SET's regulation Re: Delisting of Securities, 1999 clause 9 (3), 9 (5) and SET's guidelines for the listed companies failed to submit the financial statements or late submission of financial statements from the due date. As a result, the SET announces additional causes of possible delisting on these securities from August 28, 2018.

Therefore, CHUO EARTH IEC IFEC KC LVT and POLAR are required to remove the causes of delisting in accordance with the SET's guideline to maintain all qualifications required for listed companies.

__________________________________

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 02:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY EARTH PCL
04:32aENERGY EARTH PCL : SET informs procedures of EARTH after submitting Q2/2017 fina..
PU
04:27aENERGY EARTH PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO..
PU
08/27ENERGY EARTH PCL : Notification and clarifications the exercise of EARTH-W4
PU
08/15ENERGY EARTH PCL : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit fin..
PU
08/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : Report on the Result of Creditors' Meeting Regarding the Cons..
PU
08/01ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as July 31, 2..
PU
07/18ENERGY EARTH PCL : Change of Directors and Directors' Authority by virtue of the..
PU
07/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as July 2, 20..
PU
06/14ENERGY EARTH PCL : Schedule for Creditors' Meeting for Consideration of the Busi..
PU
06/13ENERGY EARTH PCL : Clarification on the SEC Office's Accusation to 11 Directors ..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Khajohnpong Khamdee Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL159
GLENCORE-17.76%56 785
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.73%50 380
COAL INDIA10.53%25 647
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD-7.97%11 054
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-12.41%8 470
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.