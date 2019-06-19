Energy Earth PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IFEC KC POLAR and RICH

SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IFEC KC POLAR and RICH

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces additional causes for possible delisting of the following listed companies.

Chuo Senko (Thailand) Public Company Limited (CHUO) Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH) Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Company Limited (IFEC) K.C. Property Public Company Limited (KC) Polaris Capital Public Company Limited (POLAR) Rich Asia Corporation Public Company Limited (RICH)

Because the above-mentioned companies have failed to submit their third quarterly financial statements ended September 30, 2018 to SET within specified deadline which is later than 6 months from the due date, November 14, 2018, resulting in the cause of additional possible delisting as SET's regulation Re: Delisting of Securities B.E.2542 (1999) clause 9 (3) and 9 (5). As a result, SET announces additional causes of possible delisting on these securities since June 20, 2019.

Therefore, CHUO EARTH IFEC KC POLAR and RICH are required to remove all causes of delisting and also repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading for each cause.

