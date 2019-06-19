Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Energy Earth PCL    EARTH   TH0551010Y03

ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Earth PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IFEC KC POLAR and RICH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO EARTH IFEC KC POLAR and RICH

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces additional causes for possible delisting of the following listed companies.

  1. Chuo Senko (Thailand) Public Company Limited (CHUO)
  2. Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH)
  3. Inter Far East Energy Corporation Public Company Limited (IFEC)
  4. K.C. Property Public Company Limited (KC)
  5. Polaris Capital Public Company Limited (POLAR)
  6. Rich Asia Corporation Public Company Limited (RICH)

Because the above-mentioned companies have failed to submit their third quarterly financial statements ended September 30, 2018 to SET within specified deadline which is later than 6 months from the due date, November 14, 2018, resulting in the cause of additional possible delisting as SET's regulation Re: Delisting of Securities B.E.2542 (1999) clause 9 (3) and 9 (5). As a result, SET announces additional causes of possible delisting on these securities since June 20, 2019.

Therefore, CHUO EARTH IFEC KC POLAR and RICH are required to remove all causes of delisting and also repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading for each cause.

__________________________________

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 02:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY EARTH PCL
10:14pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed securi..
PU
10:04pENERGY EARTH PCL : SET announces additional causes of possible delisting of CHUO..
PU
06/04ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as May 31, 20..
PU
05/30ENERGY EARTH PCL : Disclosure of minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of..
PU
05/17ENERGY EARTH PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution
PU
05/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as May 2, 201..
PU
04/30ENERGY EARTH PCL : The Schedule of Financial Report Submission
PU
04/11ENERGY EARTH PCL : SET notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the ..
PU
04/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : To consider seeking an approval for an exemption from tempora..
PU
04/03ENERGY EARTH PCL : To report the resolutions of the Board of Director's Meeting ..
PU
More news
Chart ENERGY EARTH PCL
Duration : Period :
Energy Earth PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL158
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED12.08%51 302
GLENCORE-4.58%44 506
COAL INDIA8.14%23 235
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD16.80%12 510
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY3.66%7 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About