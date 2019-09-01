Energy Earth PCL : SET announces the delisting of EARTH from being listed securities and allows trading before delisting during September 11 - 19, 2019 by purchasing with Cash Balance Account

SET delists common shares of EARTH from being listed securities and allows trading during September 11 - 19, 2019 by purchasing with Cash Balance Account

SET delists common shares of Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH) from being listed securities due to the company's failure to submit the financial statements within specified deadline according to clause 9(3) and 9(5) of SET's regulation Re: Delisting of Securities B.E.2542 (1999). Moreover, the company is unable to rectify the grounds for delisting and to repossess the qualifications to resume trading within specified deadline according to clause 9 (15) of SET's regulation regarding to delisting of securities.

SET will allow trading on EARTH's common shares for 7 business days before the effective date of delisting, which means the period of September 11 to 19, 2019, under the following regulations and conditions;

The investors are required to purchase such securities through cash balance account which means that the investors have to pay the full amount in cash prior to purchasing. NC sign will remain posting during such trading period in order to remind the investors to be careful in trading securities. SET will not specify the Ceiling and Floor prices of securities on the first trading day (September 11, 2019) in order to allow securities to be traded under actual market condition. These securities will not be included in SET Index calculation.

After the end of the trading period, September 19, 2019, SET will delist the common shares of EARTH from listed securities, effective from September 20, 2019 onwards.

However, for warrants to purchase new ordinary shares of EARTH No.4 (EARTH-W4), which the last exercise date is on September 13, 2019 and will be delisted from being listed securities on September 14, 2019, SET will post an SP sign to suspend trading on EARTH-W4 until September 13, 2019 and will not allow trading on EARTH-W4 during such period.

As a result, SET would like to advise investors to carefully study the company's information such as financial positions, operating results, type of auditor's report, historical news as well as risks and other related factors. In addition, in order to provide service for the investors to access information, SET preliminary summarizes information of the latest financial statements together with type of auditor's report and the latest annual registration statement (Form 56-1) that the company disclosed via SET's disclosure system. The investors can study the company's key information through the links in the table below.

Key information summary of EARTH's common share which will be allowed for trading before delisting

Submitted financial statements * Year of Company Q1- Q3/2017 and Year Q1- Type of auditor's report latest information Q2/2017 Year 2017 2018 Q2/2019 (Financial statements of Form 56-1* Link Q2/2017) / X X X Unable to reach any 2016 Click conclusion with an emphasis of matters

*This information was collected from information disseminated by listed companies. SET has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this information, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any questions or inquiries, please directly contact the listed company who disseminates information.