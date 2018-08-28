Energy Earth PCL : SET informs procedures of EARTH after submitting Q2/2017 financial statements

SET informs procedures of EARTH after submitting Q2/2017 financial statements

As Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH) has already submitted the late financial Statements of Q2/2017 on May 15, 2018, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces that EARTH has entered the period for the repossession of qualifications in order to resume trading (Resume Stage) which EARTH must take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading within May 14, 2019 by submitting all late financial statements* and be able to submit the financial statements within the specified periods on 2 consecutive periods. The auditor's report shall not be the types that the financial statements have failed to comply with the accounting principle or have any internal control issues.

If EARTH is unable to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading within the specified period, the SET shall propose to the Board of Governors of the SET to consider delisting the securities accordingly.

However, SP and NC signs have been posted on EARTH's securities until EARTH is able to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading.

*Currently, EARTH has not yet submitted 4 financial statements which are financial statements of Q3/2017, year 2017 and Q1-Q2/2018.

__________________________________