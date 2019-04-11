Log in
Energy Earth PCL : SET notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading

04/11/2019 | 10:58pm EDT

SET notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)'s announcement that Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH) is subject to possible delisting from failure to submit the financial statements of Q2/2017, subsequently, EARTH has already submitted the late financial statements. Therefore, the SET announces that EARTH has entered the period for the repossession of qualifications in order to resume trading (Resume Stage) which EARTH must take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading within May 14, 2019.

Currently, the mentioned period is almost due. The SET hereby notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading. If EARTH is unable to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading within the specified period, the SET will propose to the SET's Board of Governors to consider delisting the company's securities accordingly.

**********************************************************

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:57:07 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL156
GLENCORE13.80%59 915
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED12.69%57 568
COAL INDIA-0.29%21 443
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD31.05%14 527
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY12.26%8 878
