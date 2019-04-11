Energy Earth PCL : SET notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading

SET notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading

According to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)'s announcement that Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH) is subject to possible delisting from failure to submit the financial statements of Q2/2017, subsequently, EARTH has already submitted the late financial statements. Therefore, the SET announces that EARTH has entered the period for the repossession of qualifications in order to resume trading (Resume Stage) which EARTH must take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading within May 14, 2019.

Currently, the mentioned period is almost due. The SET hereby notifies EARTH to urgently take actions to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading. If EARTH is unable to repossess the qualifications in order to resume trading within the specified period, the SET will propose to the SET's Board of Governors to consider delisting the company's securities accordingly.

