ENERGY EARTH PCL

ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
News 
News

Energy Earth PCL : SET requests shareholders and investors to study information before making decision on trading securities of 16 companies.

0
06/27/2019 | 10:21pm EDT

Headline:

Security Symbol:

SET requests shareholders and investors to study information before making decision on trading securities of 16 companies.

A5, BLISS, BUI, CHUO, EARTH, GSTEL, IFEC, KC, KTECH, MAI, NBC, NMG, POLAR, PRO, SET, STHAI, TSF, WR

Announcement Details

Information analysis

Subject

Reminding shareholders and investors to study information

before making decision on trading securities of 16 companies.

Company name

ASSET FIVE GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (A5)

BLISS-TEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BLISS)

BANGKOK UNION INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BUI)

CHUO SENKO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CHUO)

ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)

G STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GSTEL)

INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED (IFEC)

K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC)

KTECH CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KTECH)

NATION BROADCASTING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED (NBC)

NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NMG)

POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)

PROFESSIONAL WASTE TECHNOLOGY (1999) PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED (PRO)

SHUN THAI RUBBER GLOVES INDUSTRY PUBLIC CO., LTD

(STHAI)

THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)

WE RETAIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (WR)

Description

SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed

securities during July 1 - 31, 2019, by purchasing with Cash

Balance account (Details as shown in SET and companies' news on June 20, 2019).

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 02:20:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.14%56 291
GLENCORE-4.79%47 647
COAL INDIA8.12%23 353
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD24.60%13 475
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY4.30%8 145
