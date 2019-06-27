Energy Earth PCL : SET requests shareholders and investors to study information before making decision on trading securities of 16 companies.

Headline:
Security Symbol:
SET requests shareholders and investors to study information before making decision on trading securities of 16 companies.
A5, BLISS, BUI, CHUO, EARTH, GSTEL, IFEC, KC, KTECH, MAI, NBC, NMG, POLAR, PRO, SET, STHAI, TSF, WR
Announcement Details
Information analysis
Subject
Reminding shareholders and investors to study information
before making decision on trading securities of 16 companies.
Company name
ASSET FIVE GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (A5)
BLISS-TEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BLISS)
BANGKOK UNION INSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (BUI)
CHUO SENKO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CHUO)
ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)
G STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GSTEL)
INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED (IFEC)
K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC)
KTECH CONSTRUCTION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KTECH)
NATION BROADCASTING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED (NBC)
NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(NMG)
POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)
PROFESSIONAL WASTE TECHNOLOGY (1999) PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED (PRO)
SHUN THAI RUBBER GLOVES INDUSTRY PUBLIC CO., LTD
(STHAI)
THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)
WE RETAIL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (WR)
Description
SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed
securities during July 1 - 31, 2019, by purchasing with Cash
Balance account (Details as shown in SET and companies' news on June 20, 2019).
Attachments
Disclaimer
Energy Earth pcl published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 02:20:02 UTC