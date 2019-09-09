Energy Earth PCL : SET requires EARTH to clarify the facts about the shareholders' meeting on September 7, 2019

SET requires EARTH to clarify the facts about the shareholders' meeting on September 7, 2019

As there are some information appearing on the media that Energy Earth Public Company Limited (EARTH) arranged a shareholders' meeting on September 7, 2019 with the significant agendas about the restructuring of the company's group, the debt repayment plan, and changing the auditor,

Currently, EARTH still has a status as listed company which must comply with SET's regulations. The company has to immediately disclose the Board of Directors' resolution in case that the board passes a resolution on the date for a meeting of shareholders, including the agendas of the meeting, through SET's disclosure system upon the occurrence of event, in order to provide equal information to the shareholders to attend the meeting and exercise their rights in voting. In addition, the company has to disclose the resolution of the shareholders' meeting.

Therefore, SET requires EARTH to urgently clarify the facts about the mentioned issues through SET's disclosure system.

----------------------------------