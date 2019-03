Energy Earth PCL : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending 31 Dec 2018

Headline:

Security Symbol:

SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending 31 Dec 2018

ADAM, CHUO, EARTH, EFORL, GSTEL, IEC, IFEC, KC, LVT, MAI, MILL, NBC, NMG, POLAR, SET, SIMAT, THL, TSF, YNP

Announcement Details

Sign posted

Suspend (SP) sign postedADAMAS INCORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (ADAM) CHUO SENKO (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (CHUO) ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)

E FOR L AIM PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EFORL)

G STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GSTEL)

THE INTERNATIONAL ENGINEERING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IEC)

INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IFEC)

K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC) L.V. TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (LVT) MILLCON STEEL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MILL) NATION BROADCASTING CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NBC)

NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NMG)

POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR) SIMAT TECHNOLOGIES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (SIMAT) TONGKAH HARBOUR PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (THL) THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF) YARNAPUND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (YNP)

For KTECH, which failed to submit the financial statements ending 31 Dec 2018, the SET has still suspended trading of KTECH's securities as the company is during rehabilitation process.