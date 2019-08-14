Log in
ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
Energy Earth PCL : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending June 30, 2019

08/14/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending

June 30, 2019

7UP, EARTH, IFEC, KC, MAI, NMG, PAE, POLAR, RICH, SET, STHAI, TSF

SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(7UP)

ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)

INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY

LIMITED (IFEC)

K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC)

NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NMG)

PAE (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PAE)

POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)

RICH ASIA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (RICH)

SHUN THAI RUBBER GLOVES INDUSTRY PUBLIC CO., LTD

(STHAI)

THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)

SP

15-Aug-2019

Failure to submit the financial statements by the deadline

specified by SET.

For KTECH Construction Public Company Limited (KTECH), which failed to submit the half year financial statements report ending 30 June 2019, the SET has still suspended trading of KTECH's securities as the company is during rehabilitation process.

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 03:01:08 UTC
