Energy Earth PCL : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending June 30, 2019

Headline:
SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending
June 30, 2019
Security Symbol:
7UP, EARTH, IFEC, KC, MAI, NMG, PAE, POLAR, RICH, SET, STHAI, TSF
Announcement Details
Sign posted
Subject
Suspend (SP) sign posted
Security Symbol
SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(7UP)
ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)
INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY
LIMITED (IFEC)
K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC)
NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(NMG)
PAE (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PAE)
POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)
RICH ASIA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (RICH)
SHUN THAI RUBBER GLOVES INDUSTRY PUBLIC CO., LTD
(STHAI)
THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)
Sign posted
Sign posted:
SP
Sign posted on (date):
15-Aug-2019
Reason
Failure to submit the financial statements by the deadline
specified by SET.
Remark
For KTECH Construction Public Company Limited (KTECH), which failed to submit the half year financial statements report ending 30 June 2019, the SET has still suspended trading of KTECH's securities as the company is during rehabilitation process.
