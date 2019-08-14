Energy Earth PCL : SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending June 30, 2019

Headline: SP signs posted on listed companies for failure to submit financial statements ending June 30, 2019 Security Symbol: 7UP, EARTH, IFEC, KC, MAI, NMG, PAE, POLAR, RICH, SET, STHAI, TSF

Announcement Details Sign posted Subject Suspend (SP) sign posted Security Symbol SEVEN UTILITIES AND POWER PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (7UP) ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH) INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (IFEC) K.C. PROPERTY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (KC) NATION MULTIMEDIA GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NMG) PAE (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PAE) POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR) RICH ASIA CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (RICH) SHUN THAI RUBBER GLOVES INDUSTRY PUBLIC CO., LTD (STHAI) THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF) Sign posted Sign posted: SP Sign posted on (date): 15-Aug-2019 Reason Failure to submit the financial statements by the deadline specified by SET.

Remark

For KTECH Construction Public Company Limited (KTECH), which failed to submit the half year financial statements report ending 30 June 2019, the SET has still suspended trading of KTECH's securities as the company is during rehabilitation process.