ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
Energy Earth PCL : September 19, 2019 is the last trading date of EARTH's common shares before delisting

09/16/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

Headline:

September 19, 2019 is the last trading date of EARTH's common shares before

delisting

Security Symbol:

EARTH, SET

Announcement Details

Information analysis

Subject

Reminding before delisting

Company name

ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)

Last trading date

19-Sep-2019

Delisting date

20-Sep-2019

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 02:11:02 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.19%52 934
GLENCORE-10.30%43 577
COAL INDIA-17.67%17 210
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD22.98%12 929
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY10.54%8 374
