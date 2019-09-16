Energy Earth PCL : September 19, 2019 is the last trading date of EARTH's common shares before delisting

Headline:
September 19, 2019 is the last trading date of EARTH's common shares before
delisting
Security Symbol:
EARTH, SET
Announcement Details
Information analysis
Subject
Reminding before delisting
Company name
ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (EARTH)
Last trading date
19-Sep-2019
Delisting date
20-Sep-2019
Attachments
Disclaimer
Energy Earth pcl published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 02:11:02 UTC