ENERGY EARTH PCL
Energy Earth PCL : Shareholders meeting's resolution

12/24/2018 | 02:50pm CET

24 December 2018

Subject: Attention:Resolutions the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2018 Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders no. 1/2018 of Energy Earth Public Company Limited held on 24 December 2018 at 13:30 at the Ballroom 7th Floor, the Landmark Hotel, 138 Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok. There were 532 shareholders attending the meeting which was equal to 1,818,834,771 shares, representing 51.4289% of the total paid up capital. A quorum was present and the resolutions of the meeting were as follows;

1. Approve the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the Year 2017 on 28 April 2017

Approved

1,578,138,739 Votes equal to

99.0150 %

Disapproved

8,779,257 Votes equal to

0.5508 %

Abstained

6,919,500 Votes equal to

0.4341 %

2.

Acknowledged the Central Bankruptcy Court Order to dismiss Energy Earth Public Company Limited from the Rehabilitation Plan

  • 3. Acknowledged future business plan

  • 4. Other Agendas (If any)

None

Please kindly acknowledge,

Yours Sincerely,

( Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul ) ( Mr. Noppadon Chaidarun )

Director Director

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 13:49:09 UTC
