Energy Earth PCL : To inform additional information of lawsuit as per the Shareholders' request

7 February 2019

Subject

To inform additional information of lawsuit as per the Shareholders' request

Attention President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Due to there are a lot of inquiries to Energy Earth PCL ("Company") regarding a defamation by broadcast lawsuit filed by the Company against the Anchorman of a Show and the Company has informed the news via the Stock Exchange of Thailand information disclosure system on 4 February 2019, which subsequently has been removed from the system. The Company would like to inform that the Company did not remove the news from the system and the Company has tried its best endeavor to protect the Company and the Shareholders' rights and interests, and to allow the Shareholders to receive accurate news from both sides. Any news, which have been broadcasted with twisted facts or defamed statement, would be taken legal action against as per the Shareholders'

request as follows;

1. Criminal Legal Case

2. Black case no. aor. 290/2562

3. Defamation by broadcast charge

4. The Company reserves its right to file legal action for compensation of damages to the Company's reputation in civil case later.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours

( Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul ) ( Mr. Noppadon Chaidarun )

Director Director