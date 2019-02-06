Log in
Energy Earth PCL : To inform additional information of lawsuit as per the Shareholders' request

02/06/2019 | 08:10pm EST

7 February 2019

Subject

To inform additional information of lawsuit as per the Shareholders' request

Attention President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Due to there are a lot of inquiries to Energy Earth PCL ("Company") regarding a defamation by broadcast lawsuit filed by the Company against the Anchorman of a Show and the Company has informed the news via the Stock Exchange of Thailand information disclosure system on 4 February 2019, which subsequently has been removed from the system. The Company would like to inform that the Company did not remove the news from the system and the Company has tried its best endeavor to protect the Company and the Shareholders' rights and interests, and to allow the Shareholders to receive accurate news from both sides. Any news, which have been broadcasted with twisted facts or defamed statement, would be taken legal action against as per the Shareholders'

request as follows;

  • 1. Criminal Legal Case

  • 2. Black case no. aor. 290/2562

  • 3. Defamation by broadcast charge

  • 4. The Company reserves its right to file legal action for compensation of damages to the Company's reputation in civil case later.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely Yours

( Ms. Paradee Teowanitchakul ) ( Mr. Noppadon Chaidarun )

Director Director

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 01:09:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL156
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.41%57 474
GLENCORE4.24%55 223
COAL INDIA-10.11%18 768
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD12.90%12 458
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY0.00%8 044
