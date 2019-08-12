Energy Earth PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of EARTH-W4

Headline:
Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of EARTH-W4
Security Symbol:
EARTH, SET
Announcement Details
Sign posted
Subject
Suspend (SP) sign posted due to last exercise
Security Symbol
Warrant of ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4
(EARTH-W4)
Sign posted:
SP
Reason
Last exercise of warrant
Book closing date
From 23-Aug-2019 to 13-Sep-2019
Last exercise date
13-Sep-2019
Date of post "SP" sign
From 21-Aug-2019 to 13-Sep-2019
Notification period for the exercise
From 29-Aug-2019 to 12-Sep-2019
Delisting date
14-Sep-2019
Attachments
Disclaimer
Energy Earth pcl published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 03:31:03 UTC