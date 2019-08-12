Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  Energy Earth PCL    EARTH   TH0551010Y03

ENERGY EARTH PCL

(EARTH)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energy Earth PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of EARTH-W4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 11:32pm EDT

Headline:

Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of EARTH-W4

Security Symbol:

EARTH, SET

Announcement Details

Sign posted

Subject

Suspend (SP) sign posted due to last exercise

Security Symbol

Warrant of ENERGY EARTH PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED No. 4

(EARTH-W4)

Sign posted

Sign posted:

SP

Reason

Last exercise of warrant

Book closing date

From 23-Aug-2019 to 13-Sep-2019

Last exercise date

13-Sep-2019

Date of post "SP" sign

From 21-Aug-2019 to 13-Sep-2019

Notification period for the exercise

From 29-Aug-2019 to 12-Sep-2019

Delisting date

14-Sep-2019

Disclaimer

Energy Earth pcl published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 03:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENERGY EARTH PCL
08/12ENERGY EARTH PCL : Trading Suspension and termination of listing status of EARTH..
PU
08/06ENERGY EARTH PCL : Notification the final exercise and request for suspension of..
PU
08/01ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as July 31, 2..
PU
07/31ENERGY EARTH PCL : A clarification of delay submission of Financial Report
PU
07/25ENERGY EARTH PCL : July 31, 2019 is the last trading day of 15 securities.
PU
07/01ENERGY EARTH PCL : Listed company not met SET financial disclosure as June 30, 2..
PU
07/01ENERGY EARTH PCL : A clarification of delay submission of Financial Report
PU
06/27ENERGY EARTH PCL : SET requests shareholders and investors to study information ..
PU
06/27ENERGY EARTH PCL : SEC warns investors to be cautious when using EARTH's disclos..
PU
06/19ENERGY EARTH PCL : SET allows temporary trading for long suspended listed securi..
PU
More news
Chart ENERGY EARTH PCL
Duration : Period :
Energy Earth PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Sawin Chindakul Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Vichet Tienthong Chairman
Thanawat Pratoomsuwan Director, MD & Assistant MD-Finance
Phiroon Phihakendr Executive Director & Deputy Managing Director
Kanchana Chakvichitsopon Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGY EARTH PCL0
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.56%48 586
GLENCORE-20.77%37 623
COAL INDIA-13.77%18 026
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY CO LTD20.83%12 732
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY-8.60%6 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group