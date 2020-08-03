Energy Focus : August 2020 Investor Presentation

Forward-looking statements in this presentation are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, these statements can be
identified by the use of words such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "seeks," "projects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," "would" and similar expressions
intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words or phrases. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, capital expenditures and the industry in which we operate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Although we base these forward-looking statements on assumptions that we believe are reasonable when made, we caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. We believe that important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) disruptions in the U.S. and global economy and business interruptions resulting from the recent coronavirus ("COVID-19") health pandemic outbreak and related stay-at-home orders, quarantine policies and restrictions on travel, trade and business operations; (ii) our need for additional financing in the near term to continue our operations; (iii) our liquidity and refinancing demands; (iv) our ability to obtain refinancing or extend maturing debt; (v) our ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time; (vi) our ability to implement plans to increase sales and control expenses; (vii) our reliance on a limited number of customers for a significant portion of our revenue, and our ability to maintain or grow such sales levels; (viii) our ability to increase sales by adding new customers to reduce the reliance of our sales on a smaller group of customers, and the long sales-cycle that our product requires; (ix) our ability to increase demand in our targeted markets and to manage sales cycles that are difficult to predict and may span several quarters; (x) the timing of large customer orders, significant expenses and fluctuations between demand and capacity as we invest in growth opportunities; (xi) our ability to compete effectively against companies with lower cost structures or greater resources, or more rapid development efforts, and new competitors in our target markets; (xii) our ability to successfully scale our network of sales representatives, agents, and distributors to match the sales reach of larger, established competitors;(xiii) market acceptance of LED lighting technologies and products; (xiv) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, and to do so in a timely manner; (xv) the impact of any type of legal inquiry, claim, or dispute; (xvi) general economic conditions in the United States and in other markets in which we operate or secure products; (xvii) our dependence on military maritime customers and on the levels of government funding available to such customers, as well as the funding resources of our other customers in the public sector and commercial markets; (xviii) the possible impact on our military maritime customers and their ability to honor the timing for existing orders or place future orders due to COVID-19 breakouts amongst personnel that might impact the use of ships in service; (xix) business interruptions resulting from geopolitical actions, including war and terrorism, natural disasters, including earthquakes, typhoons, floods and fires or from health epidemics or pandemics or other contagious outbreaks; (xx) our reliance on a limited number of third-party suppliers, our ability to obtain critical components and finished products from such suppliers on acceptable terms, and the impact of our fluctuating demand on the stability of such suppliers; (xxi) our ability to timely and efficiently transport products from our third-party suppliers to our facility by ocean marine channels; (xxii) our ability to respond to new lighting technologies and market trends, and fulfill our warranty obligations with safe and reliable products; (xxiii) any delays we may encounter in making new products available or fulfilling customer specifications; (xxiv) any flaws or defects in our products or in the manner in which they are used or installed;
our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and other confidential information, and manage infringement claims by others; (xxvi) our compliance with government contracting laws and regulations, through both direct and indirect sale channels, as well as other laws, such as those relating to the environment and health and safety; (xxvii) risks inherent in international markets, such as economic and political uncertainty, changing regulatory and tax requirements and currency fluctuations, including tariffs and other potential barriers to international trade; and (xxviii) our ability to remediate a significant deficiency, maintain effective internal controls and otherwise comply with our obligations as a public company and under Nasdaq listing standards.
Company Snapshot
Industry leader of advanced LED lightingtechnologies and solutions:
With a proven track record for superior quality and innovation in LED since 2004
Delivering substantial"triple-bottom-line" (financial, environmental and human) impacts ("total sustainability")
Marquee enterprise customers, including U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. governments, healthcare, educational, and Fortune 500 organizations
New management since April 2019 restructured and relaunched growth:
Aiming to build a global industry leader and create exceptional value asLED and connected lighting adoption accelerates
Reduced losses by 60%+ and started growing sales from Q4 2019
Q1 2020 sales grew 19% yoy and 7% sequentially
Recently introducedEnFocusTM:
A breakthrough, patent-pending lighting control platform with Human-Centric Lighting (HCL) capabilities, initially including dimming and color tuning
Targeting the retrofit market--5.6M commercial buildings in the US alone
• Rapidly expanding multi-layer distribution channel network
Recent Quarterly Financial Overview
$ in millions
Improving financial performance driven by relaunch initiatives Since Q2 2019
Quality of lighting and flicker free environment is important to schools for enhanced, focused concentration and learning
230+ unique customers, including U. of Minnesota, U. of Central Florida, Yale, St.
John's, Penn State, Michigan
State, over 100 school districts
Environmental sustainability, quality of lighting, flicker free environment and circadian rhythm capabilities
70+ unique hospital customers including National Institute of Health, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Cardinal Health, Northwestern U. Medical
Energy and maintenance savings, and improved quality of lighting for sailors important to the U.S. Navy
160+ unique military customers including US Navy, Australian Navy, Canadian Navy, ConocoPhillips; 70%+ market share in US Navy LED lighting & 800K+ installed
Corporate History and Recent Key Developments
1985
2001
2004-2012
2013-2016
2019 Apr
2019 July
2019 Sep
2020 YTD
FiberStars founded in Silicon Valley - fiber optic lighting for pools, spas and hot tubs
FiberStars acquires LED lighting company Unison led by John Davenport (previously Head of GE Lighting Research) rebrands to Energy Focus and relocates headquarters to Ohio
Awarded over $27M in research contracts and grants to develop energy efficient LED lighting products, including grants from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency ("DARPA")
James Tu appointed Chairman & CEO and restructured Energy Focus; awarded supply contract from the U.S. Navy as sole supplier of TLEDs to US Navy; Revenues ramp up to $64M in 2015
13D investors, including James Tu, invests $1.7M in convertibles; new board of directors, appointing James Tu as Chairman and CEO; ~30%+ insider ownership
Tod Nestor named President & CFO; Re-engineer Navy products for significant cost reductions; Initiated development of EnFocusTM
Company sales started to grow on both annual and sequential bases; EnFocusTM patents filed
Company received $7.6M military contracts between Oct-Mar 2020; more patents filed on EnFocusTM; initiated development and filed patents for UV disinfection lighting products
Distinguished History of Disruptive Technology Innovations
RedCap®
First integrated TLED Emergency
Battery Backup (UL® -Verified)
Awarded Patent May 2019
Intellitube®
First Dual-Mode TLED works with (Type A) or without a ballast (Type B)
Flicker-Free
First TLED with < 1% optical flicker (UL-Certified)
EnFocusTMLighting Control Platform Patent-Pending HCL for
Retrofits; Dimming/Color Tuning/UV
Macro Factors Positioning EFOI for Growth
What the lighting industry is experiencing today:
Commoditization- exacerbated by undifferentiated agents, distributors and contractors
Vacuum of industry leadership- large lighting companies now on their own, yet do not possess entrepreneurial cultures
Big Three (GE, Philips & Osram), Eaton and Cree LED Lighting have been rapidly receding due to spin-offs or buyouts
Poorly informed, confused, and hesitant customers seekquality and trust, which is currently nowhere else to be found (so they buy mostly on prices)
LED lighting penetration rate for enterprise market only15-20%so ready to rapidly accelerate
("S curve" inflection)
Key global trends:
LED lighting, with appealing energy savings payback, has not made LEDeverywhere
Accelerating globalsustainability and ESG movementin both public and private sectors
Affordable and accessible connected and human centric lightingexpected to motivate and propel LED adoption and unlock LED lighting demand
Enterprise markets in search of reliable LED brands as well as products that are reasonably priced with customer-centric innovations
LED Lighting: Moving From Energy Efficiency To HCL & More
Transforming LEDs from an "Energy Efficiency" Story to Total Sustainability
LED Lighting
Emergency
Human Centric Lighting
Internet-of-Things (IoT)
•
Flicker-Free
Battery Backup
•
Color Temperature Tuning
•
Energy Monitoring & Mgt.
•
10-Year Warranty
• RedCapTM
•
Circadian Rhythm
•
Building Automation
•
"Military-Tough" with
•
UV Disinfection
•
Smoke / Fire Detection
best industry reliability
•
Air Quality/HVAC control
record
Networked Lighting
•
Security / Surveillance
•
Occupancy Sensing
•
LiFi
•
Daylight Harvesting
•
Social Distancing
™ Making HCL Possible
EnFocus™: A groundbreaking Human-Centric
Lighting (HCL) control platform
Simple retrofit installation, with no additional wiring for control capabilities
Network safe and secure LED lighting control solution
Preserving high power factor and low total harmonic distortion (THD), unlike traditional phase-cut dimming approaches
Much lower cost to install than other wired or wireless dimming and color tuning LED lighting systems
The most sustainable and affordable lighting control solution versus other LED alternatives. EnFocus™ LED lamps replace existing tubes instead of replacing the whole fixture
Dimming and Color Tuning For Optimal
Circadian Wellness
EnFocus™ allows you to control the lighting level and color spectrums of your lights.
You can, for example, make your lights bluer and brighterin the morning to promote alertness and assist in waking up, and then set your lights to be redder and dimmeras the day progresses to allow melatonin production.
Energy Focus Inc. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 16:01:16 UTC