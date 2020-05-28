Energy Focus to Present at The Investor Summit Group's Virtual Summer Summit on June 9th, 2020

Log in
05/28/2020 | 08:16am EDT

SOLON, Ohio, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in innovative LED lighting technologies, today announced that James Tu, Chairman & CEO, will present at The Investor Summit Group’s (“ISG”) Virtual Summer Summit on June 9, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time.

To attend the virtual presentation please visit: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35027

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) hosts the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The ISG team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks who focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. ISG has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.investorsummitgroup.com.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable LED lighting technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free original LED products on the U.S. market, Energy Focus products provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, and aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocusTM lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable dimmable and color tunable Human-Centric Lighting (HCL). Our customers include U.S. and foreign navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies.

Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across U.S. Navy fleet, including TLEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

Investor Contact:
Hayden IR
Cameron Donahue
(651) 653-1854
ir@energyfocus.com

Primary Logo


